A golden sunrise illuminates a Yemeni cityscape with traditional architecture in the background, while a coffee pot and dagger rest in the foreground.
Arab American Cultural & Community Center

Hosted by

Arab American Cultural & Community Center

About this event

Annual Unity & Friendship Gala

4 Riverway Dr

Houston, TX 77056, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One premium table for ten at the gala
  • Recognition during the Gala Program
  • Logo And Name Recognition in the Gala Book, Website and All Published Material
  • One Full Page Ad in the Gala Book
  • VIP Invitation to ACC Functions and Events
  • Valet for the Entire Table
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One VIP table for ten at the gala
  • Recognition during the Gala Prog am
  • Logo And Name Recognition in the Gala Book, Website and Published Material
  • One Full Page Ad in the Gala Book
  • VIP Invitation to ACC Functions and Events
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One prime table for ten at the gala
  • Recognition during the Gala Prog am
  • Logo And Name Recognition in the Gala Book
  • Website and Published Material
  • One Full Page Ad in the Gala Book
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One high‑priority table for ten at the gala
  • Name Listing in the Gala Book, Website and Published Material
  • Half-Page Ad in the Gala Book
Bronze Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • One priority table for ten at the gala
  • Name Listing in the Gala Book and on the Website
Individual Diamond Ticket
$2,500
Individual Platinum Ticket
$1,500
Individual Gold Ticket
$1,000
Individual Silver Ticket
$500
Individual Bronze Ticket
$350
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