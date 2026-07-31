Annual Unity & Friendship Gala

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- One premium table for ten at the gala
- Recognition during the Gala Program
- Logo And Name Recognition in the Gala Book, Website and All Published Material
- One Full Page Ad in the Gala Book
- VIP Invitation to ACC Functions and Events
- Valet for the Entire Table
- One premium table for ten at the gala
- Recognition during the Gala Program
- Logo And Name Recognition in the Gala Book, Website and All Published Material
- One Full Page Ad in the Gala Book
- VIP Invitation to ACC Functions and Events
- Valet for the Entire Table