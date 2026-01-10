2026 ACC Warriors Uncork A Cure Auction

This is for up to 12 people. Please note that due to the tides and other factors, some of the Sunset/Fireworks tours this summer may last less than two and a half hours. The fee is the same for all fireworks tours.

On Tuesday evenings during the summer months and on 4th of July, our Sunset Cruises end with a bang. Our location is perfect for viewing the HarbourFest Fireworks Show.

After enjoying a wonderful sunset cruise with dolphins, beautiful scenery, and a gorgeous sunset, we'll cruise up Broad Creek and find a spot on the water with a perfect view of the fireworks show.

After the fireworks, we're only a short 10-minute ride back to our docks at The Old Oyster Factory Restaurant. No traffic, no problem parking, no crowds, and a perfect view of the fireworks! It's an evening of memories for a lifetime.