2026 ACC Warriors Uncork A Cure Auction

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Spend two nights at Holiday Inn Express Hilton Head. Enjoy a nice bike ride for 2 around the south end on e-bikes or cruiser bikes. After the bike ride relax on the beach with 2 beach chairs and umbrella.
Starting bid
Enjoy an off season weekend on Cape Cod with a 2 nights at the Top Mast Resort. Spend some time fishing on the Cee Jay followed by dinner the Lobster Pot. And don’t forget to stop by The Provincetown Fudge Factory for some sweet treats!
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Tucked in the hills of Tennessee, we are located right on the beautiful Elk River. Whether you're looking for the perfect venue for your special day or a place to escape reality in our river view cabins, you can find it all At Rivers Edge. *some restrictions may apply
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LUXURY GETAWAY AT AN INSPIRATO SIGNATURE HOTEL
Winner's choice of 4-night luxury hotel getaway at Inspirato SoHo at The Dominick or Faena
Hotel Miami Beach
2-4 Guest Occupancy
Deluxe Room or Suite
Inspirato 5-star signature service including daily housekeeping, on-site concierge, and pre-trip planning
Complimentary one (1) time guest access to Inspirato's exclusive travel portfolio.
1 year to book and travel
Travel subject to availability. Excludes holiday weeks and peak travel seasons. Peak travel seasons vary by destination.
Starting bid
LUXURY GETAWAY AT AN INSPIRATO
RESIDENCE
Winner's choice of 4-night luxury getaway in destinations like London, Charleston, Punta de Mita, and Deer Valley
4-6 Guest Occupancy
2-3 Bedrooms (*varies by residence)
Inspirato 5-star signature service including daily housekeeping, on-site concierge, and pre-trip planning
Complimentary one (1) time guest access to Inspirato's exclusive travel portfolio.
1 year to book and travel
Travel subject to availability. Excludes holiday weeks and peak travel seasons.
Peak travel seasons vary by destination.
Starting bid
This is for up to 12 people. Please note that due to the tides and other factors, some of the Sunset/Fireworks tours this summer may last less than two and a half hours. The fee is the same for all fireworks tours.
On Tuesday evenings during the summer months and on 4th of July, our Sunset Cruises end with a bang. Our location is perfect for viewing the HarbourFest Fireworks Show.
After enjoying a wonderful sunset cruise with dolphins, beautiful scenery, and a gorgeous sunset, we'll cruise up Broad Creek and find a spot on the water with a perfect view of the fireworks show.
After the fireworks, we're only a short 10-minute ride back to our docks at The Old Oyster Factory Restaurant. No traffic, no problem parking, no crowds, and a perfect view of the fireworks! It's an evening of memories for a lifetime.
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