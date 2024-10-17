Hosted by

The Fountain PMA

About this event

Quantum Healing Room In Person: The Secret Language of the Heart Sound Medicine Workshop For Healing and Transformation with Barry Goldstein

615 West Ave

Jenkintown, PA 19046

General admission
$299

10 left!

Regular Value On EESystem Time & Workshop: Over $780! By purchasing, you agree to the terms & conditions of Quantum Healing Room & The Fountain PMA & this event's cancelation policy. All term details are linked and listed at the bottom of this ticking page.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!