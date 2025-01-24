Sponsorship: Accelerate Action IWD Conference

Premier Platinum Sponsorship $2,500 - This Sponsorship includes: 1) Keynote Address Naming Rights, 2) Full Back Cover Ad in the Program, 3) Ten tickets to the Event, 4) Logo on website and the event materials,
Mentions on social media, 5) Mentions and thanked at the event, 6) Opportunity to speak to attendees for 5 minutes from the main stage at Kepler Theater.
Ad sizes: Full page 4.5” x 7”
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
Platinum Sponsorship $1,500 - This Sponsorship includes: 1) Luncheon Naming Rights and opportunity to speak for 5 minutes during the luncheon. 2) Full Page Ad in the Program, 3) Eight Tickets to the Event, 4) Logo on website and the event materials, 4) Mentions on social media, 5) Mentions and thanked at the event.
Ad sizes: Full page 4.5” x 7”
Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
Gold Sponsorship $1000 - This Sponsorship includes: 1) Full Page Ad in the Program, 2) Six Tickets to the Event, 3) Logo on website and the event materials 4), Metions on social media.
Ad sizes: Half page: 4.5” x 3.625”,
Silver Sponsorship
$500
Silver Sponsorship $500 - This Sponsorship includes: 1) Half-page Ad in the Program, 2) Four Tickets to the Event, 3) Logo on website, 4) Mentions on social media.
Ad sizes: Half page: 4.5” x 3.625”
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Bronze Sponsorship $250 - This Sponsorship includes: 1) Quarter Page Ad in the Program, 2) Mention on social media 3) and one ticket.
