Prime Time For Women, Inc.

Hosted by

Prime Time For Women, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Accelerate Action: Speaker Tickets

11400 Robinwood Dr

Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Pre-Conference Workshop & Accelerate IWD Conference (BOTH)
$40
Register for both a Pre-Conference Workshop and Accelerate Action IWD Conference for just $40, more than half off the original price! Select your preferred workshop below. Pick one of the four workshops below.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!