Accelerate Education Group - Silent Auction

One of kind Adam Stone Super 73 Electric Bike item
One of kind Adam Stone Super 73 Electric Bike
$800

Starting bid

The Super73 Z1 is an entry-level, compact electric motorbike, known for its retro mini-bike style, integrated non-removable battery, and throttle-only operation for casual urban cruising, featuring a 500W motor, 20 mph top speed, and a 25-35 mile range, making it a fun, user-friendly option for riders wanting the Super73 experience in a smaller, affordable package, blended with the  creative design and intricate pin-striping by award winning artist, Adam Stone. This ride is priceless! Value: Priceless


Goat Yoga for 2 at Laughing Frog Yoga item
Goat Yoga for 2 at Laughing Frog Yoga
$50

Starting bid

Laughing Frog Yoga is the only yoga studio in Los Angeles that offers public goat yoga classes, an experience that’s as unforgettable as it is fun! These playful and lighthearted classes are designed for all levels, from first-time beginners to experienced yogis. Children are also welcome, making it a great activity for individuals, friends, or families. Value: $200


Includes

  • Gift Voucher for 2 people, to a 60-minute Goat Yoga session, plus an additional 30 minutes of hangout and selfie time with the goats for extra laughs and memories.
Pacific Park- Unlimited Rides item
Pacific Park- Unlimited Rides
$50

Starting bid

Great times never end at L.A.’s own family amusement park

on the Santa Monica Pier. Step onto one exciting ride after

another. Catch your breath, play a game, show off your skill

and collect your prize. Grab a treat then look around…it’s the

beach, baby, with sun, surf and more fun than you thought

possible. And it’s all right here! Value: $200


Includes

  • 2 wristbands for unlimited ride access at the Pacific Park, located on the Santa Monica Pier.
Private In-Home Wine Tasting item
Private In-Home Wine Tasting
$200

Starting bid

PRP Wine International will provide a private, in-home wine tasting to include a 90 minute guided in-home wine tasting experience with 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine, for up to 12 guests, led by a host from PRP Wine International. They carry over 300 selections from around the world.  During the tasting, the host will guide your group through each bottle of wine, talk about the history of each wine, discuss any special characteristics of the wine, and provide food and wine pairing suggestions. There will be opportunity to purchase any of the wines that were tasted, with no obligation to the guests.  All the wines sampled will be small-batch, boutique wines carried exclusively through PRP Wine International. Value: $415

Private In-Home Wine Tasting item
Private In-Home Wine Tasting
$200

Starting bid

PRP Wine International will provide a private, in-home wine tasting to include a 90 minute guided in-home wine tasting experience with 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine, for up to 12 guests, led by a host from PRP Wine International. They carry over 300 selections from around the world.  During the tasting, the host will guide your group through each bottle of wine, talk about the history of each wine, discuss any special characteristics of the wine, and provide food and wine pairing suggestions. There will be opportunity to purchase any of the wines that were tasted, with no obligation to the guests.  All the wines sampled will be small-batch, boutique wines carried exclusively through PRP Wine International. Value: $415

Waste Management Open 2027 item
Waste Management Open 2027
$1,600

Starting bid

The Waste Management Open, better known as the Phoenix Open, is a highly acclaimed tournament in professional golf. It has gained immense popularity for its lively and festive atmosphere, making it a hit with audiences regardless of their golfing expertise. Held at the renowned TPC Scottsdale, the tournament showcases the iconic 16th hole, making it a must-see for golf enthusiasts and casual fans alike.


The suite will be located on the 18th hole (subject to availability), giving visibility to multiple fairways and greens. The suite will include a breakfast buffet, a lunch buffet and an open bar for the guests attending. Suites are exclusive to guests only and will provide plenty of shade and seating room for comfort to enjoy the tournament all day. Value: Priceless


Includes

  • Two wristbands for attendance to Waste Management Open 2027 on (1) day: Friday or Saturday (subject to availability)
  • Premium suite will be on Hole 18 (hole location is not a choice and is subject to availability).
  • Breakfast & lunch buffet
  • Open bar
Stay and Play Package item
Stay and Play Package
$2,500

Starting bid

Enjoy one stay and play package with Dormie Network, the nation’s most exclusive collection of destination golf clubs. This package includes accommodations for one night and two 18-hole rounds of golf for up to four people. Unaccompanied groups are required to utilize the services of a forecaddie or walking caddies (at the expense of the certificate holder). Stay and play reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance of your visit. Choose from any of these five private clubs:


  • Ballyhack Golf Club (Roanoke, VA)
  • Victoria National Golf Club (Newburgh, IN)
  • ArborLinks Golf Club (Nebraska City, NE)
  • Briggs Ranch Golf Club (San Antonio, TX)
  • Hidden Creek Golf Club (Egg Harbor Township, NJ)


These exceptional clubs offer pristine courses, full-service amenities, and a

secluded, relaxing retreat. Value: $5400


Includes

  • Two days / one night, with two 18-hole rounds of golf, one on each day, and lodging for one night in a Dormie Cottage for four golfers.
  • The recipient can choose from any five Dormie Network properties
4-Clubhouse Tickets to Genesis Invitational item
4-Clubhouse Tickets to Genesis Invitational
$440

Starting bid

Clubhouse Tickets are the ultimate way to watch the action in style. Enjoy prime views of both the 1st tee and the 18th green, plus the freedom of open seating with outdoor tables and lounge areas available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Want to roam? You’ve got full course access too! Follow your favorite players or head back to the Clubhouse to cool off in comfy indoor lounges with live broadcast coverage. Add in premium food and drinks (a big upgrade from on-course fare), and yes… real bathrooms instead of port-a-potties. Value: $880


Includes:

  • 4 tickets to Genesis Open (Feb. 20th - Round 2)
2-VIP tickets to Formula Drift - Long Beach item
2-VIP tickets to Formula Drift - Long Beach
$225

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seats in the house with unbeatable views of all the tire-shredding action on April 10-11, 2026 at Formula Drift Long Beach. Get up close with your favorite drivers and take home signed memorabilia during an exclusive autograph session. Step onto the iconic course and be part of the excitement during opening ceremonies where the pros make their mark. Value: Priceless


Includes:

  • Two, 2-Day Reserved Seating Tickets (Friday & Saturday)
  • Two Passes to Friday Autograph Experience
  • Two Passes for Saturday Track Walk Experience and Formula Drift Merchandise!!
1 set - XComp Tires of your choice item
1 set - XComp Tires of your choice
$525

Starting bid

True to their motto, We didn’t invent tires, we just make them better, XComp Tires is a well respected leader in the tire industry. They pride themselves on state of the art product designs, world class customer service, and exceptional field support, all while delivering quality products at competitive pricing. We are excited to add one set of XComp Tires of your choice, to our auction lineup, generously provided by XComp Tires!! Value: $900 - $1600

Larry Chen’s: Life At Shutter Speed item
Larry Chen’s: Life At Shutter Speed
$50

Starting bid

Life At Shutter Speed is renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen's debut 400-page coffee table book, a retrospective celebrating two decades of his iconic work capturing global car culture, featuring over 2,500 stunning photos from motorsports, drifting, and underground scenes, alongside behind-the-scenes stories, showcasing his journey from early point-and-shoot days to mastering his craft.


Includes:

  • Autographed book by Larry Chen Value:  $125
2 LAFC Tickets - 2026 Season item
2 LAFC Tickets - 2026 Season
$100

Starting bid

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) is  a premier professional soccer team in Major League Soccer (MLS) based in Los Angeles, California, that began play in 2018. As a Western Conference team known as "The Black and Gold," they play at BMO Stadium. LAFC has quickly established itself as a powerhouse, winning the 2022 MLS Cup, multiple Supporters' Shields, and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. Known for a fast, attacking style of play, the team represents a "celebration of flight" and a "touch of Europe in America" with intense, dedicated fans, particularly in the North End. With the teams competitive style, mixed with their fans passion of the game, you are bound to have an unforgettable evening. Value: $300


Includes:

  • 2 tickets to regular 2026 season MLS games. (Valid for the following dates: 3/7, 3/14, 4/4, 4/19, 4/22, 5/10, 5/24, 7/22, 7/25, 8/15, 8/22, 9/9, 10/10, 10/14, 10/31)
Autographed Stanford helmet by Richard Sherman item
Autographed Stanford helmet by Richard Sherman
$225

Starting bid

Former NFL cornerback who played 11 seasons and is considered one of the greatest at his position. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Sherman became a key leader of the “Legion of Boom” defense. A five-time Pro Bowl and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, he led the NFL in interceptions in 2013 and helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers, reaching Super Bowl LIV, and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Value: $500

Autographed UFC glove by Randy Couture item
Autographed UFC glove by Randy Couture
$75

Starting bid

This authentic UFC glove is personally signed by Randy “The Natural” Couture, one of the most accomplished champions in MMA history. Couture competed in 16 UFC title fights, is tied for the most UFC Heavyweight Championship wins (6), and holds the record for most UFC title reigns with six. He is the only fighter to regain a UFC championship three times (twice at heavyweight, once at light heavyweight).

Couture is one of only two fighters over age 40 to win a UFC title, accomplishing it four times, and fought 24 times in the UFC before retiring. A UFC Hall of Fame member, this signed glove represents a rare piece of history from a true pioneer of the sport. Value: $150

Type-S P200 PRO Smart 360 Dashcam item
Type-S P200 PRO Smart 360 Dashcam
$150

Starting bid

he TYPE S P200 PRO is a next-generation 360° dash camera with crisp 2K recording and universal compatibility for all vehicle types. Its advanced design captures the road ahead and the entire vehicle cabin, delivering complete situational awareness.

Perfect for rideshare drivers, it continuously records critical footage to help protect both drivers and passengers. The P200 Series’ exclusive VR recording mode allows immersive 360° playback, letting events be viewed from every angle.

Built-in GPS tracks location and time data, while the integrated G-sensor detects impacts and automatically locks footage to prevent overwriting. With full-coverage recording, advanced safety features, and immersive playback, the TYPE S P200 PRO offers superior protection, clarity, and peace of mind on every drive. Value: $300

Petersen Museum Private Tour for 10 Guests item
Petersen Museum Private Tour for 10 Guests
$1,200

Starting bid

Step into the heart of automotive history with this unforgettable Petersen Automotive Museum experience. Enjoy General Admission to explore world-class exhibits celebrating design, speed, and innovation, then elevate it all with an exclusive private tour of the Vault, where rare, legendary, and one-of-a-kind cars are revealed behind the scenes. This is a rare opportunity for true car lovers to see what the public usually can’t. An experience that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable. Value: $2500


Includes:

  • 2 - museum admission vouchers, good for general admission for 10, guided private tour for 10, and complimentary parking.
Daniel Suarez - Dia De Los Muertos inspired helmet item
Daniel Suarez - Dia De Los Muertos inspired helmet
$275

Starting bid

Daniel Suárez is one of the most historically significant drivers in modern NASCAR. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, he became the first Mexican driver to win a national NASCAR championship with his 2016 Xfinity Series title, then made history again in 2022 as the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

In 2019, Suárez broke new ground once more by debuting NASCAR’s first Day of the Dead–themed helmet, honoring his Mexican heritage on the sport’s biggest stage. Blending culture, identity, and competition, the helmet represents a landmark moment in NASCAR history and stands as a rare, powerful collectible celebrating representation and progress in the sport. (Replica Helmet) Value: $500

