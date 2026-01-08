Accelerate Education Group - Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The Super73 Z1 is an entry-level, compact electric motorbike, known for its retro mini-bike style, integrated non-removable battery, and throttle-only operation for casual urban cruising, featuring a 500W motor, 20 mph top speed, and a 25-35 mile range, making it a fun, user-friendly option for riders wanting the Super73 experience in a smaller, affordable package, blended with the creative design and intricate pin-striping by award winning artist, Adam Stone. This ride is priceless! Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Laughing Frog Yoga is the only yoga studio in Los Angeles that offers public goat yoga classes, an experience that’s as unforgettable as it is fun! These playful and lighthearted classes are designed for all levels, from first-time beginners to experienced yogis. Children are also welcome, making it a great activity for individuals, friends, or families. Value: $200
Includes
Starting bid
Great times never end at L.A.’s own family amusement park
on the Santa Monica Pier. Step onto one exciting ride after
another. Catch your breath, play a game, show off your skill
and collect your prize. Grab a treat then look around…it’s the
beach, baby, with sun, surf and more fun than you thought
possible. And it’s all right here! Value: $200
Includes
Starting bid
PRP Wine International will provide a private, in-home wine tasting to include a 90 minute guided in-home wine tasting experience with 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine, for up to 12 guests, led by a host from PRP Wine International. They carry over 300 selections from around the world. During the tasting, the host will guide your group through each bottle of wine, talk about the history of each wine, discuss any special characteristics of the wine, and provide food and wine pairing suggestions. There will be opportunity to purchase any of the wines that were tasted, with no obligation to the guests. All the wines sampled will be small-batch, boutique wines carried exclusively through PRP Wine International. Value: $415
Starting bid
PRP Wine International will provide a private, in-home wine tasting to include a 90 minute guided in-home wine tasting experience with 8 bottles of premium, boutique wine, for up to 12 guests, led by a host from PRP Wine International. They carry over 300 selections from around the world. During the tasting, the host will guide your group through each bottle of wine, talk about the history of each wine, discuss any special characteristics of the wine, and provide food and wine pairing suggestions. There will be opportunity to purchase any of the wines that were tasted, with no obligation to the guests. All the wines sampled will be small-batch, boutique wines carried exclusively through PRP Wine International. Value: $415
Starting bid
The Waste Management Open, better known as the Phoenix Open, is a highly acclaimed tournament in professional golf. It has gained immense popularity for its lively and festive atmosphere, making it a hit with audiences regardless of their golfing expertise. Held at the renowned TPC Scottsdale, the tournament showcases the iconic 16th hole, making it a must-see for golf enthusiasts and casual fans alike.
The suite will be located on the 18th hole (subject to availability), giving visibility to multiple fairways and greens. The suite will include a breakfast buffet, a lunch buffet and an open bar for the guests attending. Suites are exclusive to guests only and will provide plenty of shade and seating room for comfort to enjoy the tournament all day. Value: Priceless
Includes
Starting bid
Enjoy one stay and play package with Dormie Network, the nation’s most exclusive collection of destination golf clubs. This package includes accommodations for one night and two 18-hole rounds of golf for up to four people. Unaccompanied groups are required to utilize the services of a forecaddie or walking caddies (at the expense of the certificate holder). Stay and play reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance of your visit. Choose from any of these five private clubs:
These exceptional clubs offer pristine courses, full-service amenities, and a
secluded, relaxing retreat. Value: $5400
Includes
Starting bid
Clubhouse Tickets are the ultimate way to watch the action in style. Enjoy prime views of both the 1st tee and the 18th green, plus the freedom of open seating with outdoor tables and lounge areas available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Want to roam? You’ve got full course access too! Follow your favorite players or head back to the Clubhouse to cool off in comfy indoor lounges with live broadcast coverage. Add in premium food and drinks (a big upgrade from on-course fare), and yes… real bathrooms instead of port-a-potties. Value: $880
Includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house with unbeatable views of all the tire-shredding action on April 10-11, 2026 at Formula Drift Long Beach. Get up close with your favorite drivers and take home signed memorabilia during an exclusive autograph session. Step onto the iconic course and be part of the excitement during opening ceremonies where the pros make their mark. Value: Priceless
Includes:
Starting bid
True to their motto, We didn’t invent tires, we just make them better, XComp Tires is a well respected leader in the tire industry. They pride themselves on state of the art product designs, world class customer service, and exceptional field support, all while delivering quality products at competitive pricing. We are excited to add one set of XComp Tires of your choice, to our auction lineup, generously provided by XComp Tires!! Value: $900 - $1600
Starting bid
Life At Shutter Speed is renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen's debut 400-page coffee table book, a retrospective celebrating two decades of his iconic work capturing global car culture, featuring over 2,500 stunning photos from motorsports, drifting, and underground scenes, alongside behind-the-scenes stories, showcasing his journey from early point-and-shoot days to mastering his craft.
Includes:
Starting bid
Los Angeles FC (LAFC) is a premier professional soccer team in Major League Soccer (MLS) based in Los Angeles, California, that began play in 2018. As a Western Conference team known as "The Black and Gold," they play at BMO Stadium. LAFC has quickly established itself as a powerhouse, winning the 2022 MLS Cup, multiple Supporters' Shields, and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup. Known for a fast, attacking style of play, the team represents a "celebration of flight" and a "touch of Europe in America" with intense, dedicated fans, particularly in the North End. With the teams competitive style, mixed with their fans passion of the game, you are bound to have an unforgettable evening. Value: $300
Includes:
Starting bid
Former NFL cornerback who played 11 seasons and is considered one of the greatest at his position. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Sherman became a key leader of the “Legion of Boom” defense. A five-time Pro Bowl and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection, he led the NFL in interceptions in 2013 and helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers, reaching Super Bowl LIV, and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Value: $500
Starting bid
This authentic UFC glove is personally signed by Randy “The Natural” Couture, one of the most accomplished champions in MMA history. Couture competed in 16 UFC title fights, is tied for the most UFC Heavyweight Championship wins (6), and holds the record for most UFC title reigns with six. He is the only fighter to regain a UFC championship three times (twice at heavyweight, once at light heavyweight).
Couture is one of only two fighters over age 40 to win a UFC title, accomplishing it four times, and fought 24 times in the UFC before retiring. A UFC Hall of Fame member, this signed glove represents a rare piece of history from a true pioneer of the sport. Value: $150
Starting bid
he TYPE S P200 PRO is a next-generation 360° dash camera with crisp 2K recording and universal compatibility for all vehicle types. Its advanced design captures the road ahead and the entire vehicle cabin, delivering complete situational awareness.
Perfect for rideshare drivers, it continuously records critical footage to help protect both drivers and passengers. The P200 Series’ exclusive VR recording mode allows immersive 360° playback, letting events be viewed from every angle.
Built-in GPS tracks location and time data, while the integrated G-sensor detects impacts and automatically locks footage to prevent overwriting. With full-coverage recording, advanced safety features, and immersive playback, the TYPE S P200 PRO offers superior protection, clarity, and peace of mind on every drive. Value: $300
Starting bid
Step into the heart of automotive history with this unforgettable Petersen Automotive Museum experience. Enjoy General Admission to explore world-class exhibits celebrating design, speed, and innovation, then elevate it all with an exclusive private tour of the Vault, where rare, legendary, and one-of-a-kind cars are revealed behind the scenes. This is a rare opportunity for true car lovers to see what the public usually can’t. An experience that’s as thrilling as it is unforgettable. Value: $2500
Includes:
Starting bid
Daniel Suárez is one of the most historically significant drivers in modern NASCAR. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, he became the first Mexican driver to win a national NASCAR championship with his 2016 Xfinity Series title, then made history again in 2022 as the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.
In 2019, Suárez broke new ground once more by debuting NASCAR’s first Day of the Dead–themed helmet, honoring his Mexican heritage on the sport’s biggest stage. Blending culture, identity, and competition, the helmet represents a landmark moment in NASCAR history and stands as a rare, powerful collectible celebrating representation and progress in the sport. (Replica Helmet) Value: $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!