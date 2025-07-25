HSFA Office of Public Safety

HSFA Office of Public Safety

Accelerating Hope: Racing to Help Kids!

‘The Starting Line’ Sponsor Recognition Package
$5,000
This includes 2 tickets

With your selection of the Tier 1: ‘The Starting Line’ Sponsor Recognition Package - $5000, you get 2 complimentary raffle entries with your 2 VIP tickets.

‘Pit Line Privileges’ Sponsor Recognition Package
$10,000
This includes 4 tickets

With your selection of the Tier 2: ‘Pit Line Privileges’ Sponsor Recognition Package - $10,000, you get 4 complimentary raffle entries with your 4 VIP tickets.

‘The Winners Circle Suite’ Sponsor Recognition Package
$15,000
This includes 6 tickets

With your selection of the Tier 3: ‘The Winners Circle Suite’ Sponsor Recognition Package - $15,000, you get 6 complimentary raffle entries with your 6 VIP tickets.

‘The Marconi VIP Experience’ Sponsor Recognition Package
$20,000
This includes 8 tickets

With your selection of the Tier 4: ‘The Marconi VIP Experience’ Sponsor Recognition Package - $20,000, you get 8 complimentary raffle entries with your 8 VIP tickets.

$25 General Admission
$25

With your $25 General Admission, you’ll get 1 complimentary raffle entry—your ticket to fun and a chance to win!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!