Access Galentine's Party Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Celebrate the season in spectacular style as New York City’s most iconic festivities come to life during an unforgettable holiday experience for two in the heart of the Big Apple.
Choose from three iconic New York City events, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, or the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Enjoy unbeatable parade views paired with an indulgent Thanksgiving Day brunch, experience the magic of the Rockefeller Tree Lighting ceremony with a premium gala dinner, or ring in the New Year at an upscale Times Square party while watching the world-famous ball drop live. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate the holidays in unforgettable fashion in the city that never sleeps.
Tems & Conditions:
Starting bid
Experience a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to beautiful Mexico! Enjoy 7 nights for two guests at the Vidanta Mayan Palace, with your choice of six stunning destinations: Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit–Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán.
Relax in an elegant Master Room and indulge in upscale resort amenities, including impressive swimming pools, access to a full-service wellness center, world-class on-site entertainment, and preferred rates on championship golf. This unforgettable resort escape blends luxury, comfort, and breathtaking surroundings.
Retail Value: $6,860
Terms & Conditions:
Starting bid
Make a timeless style statement with this Medium Burberry London Tote Bag, finished in the brand’s iconic Burberry check. Accented with smooth leather trim, hand-painted edges, and polished gold tone hardware, this elegant yet practical tote is designed for everyday luxury. The interior features an open top for easy access and includes a removable zip pouch to keep essentials organized. Crafted in Italy, this versatile bag effortlessly blends classic design with modern functionality. It is perfect for work, travel, or weekend outings!
Retail Value: $1,950
Donated By: Heather Pariso
Starting bid
Take to the skies on an unforgettable Goodyear Blimp ride for two and experience the thrill of floating above it all. Perfect for a fun adventure or special celebration, this once-in-a-lifetime experience promises breathtaking views, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime!
Retail Value: Priceless
Donated By: Goodyear Blimp Charitable Certificate Program
Starting bid
Add a vibrant touch to your space with this pink abstract painting (30"x40") by local artist Jennifer Vincik. Bursting with texture, movement, and bold shades of pink, this original artwork brings energy and sophistication to any room. A stunning statement piece, it’s perfect for collectors, art enthusiasts, or anyone looking to elevate their home with a unique, locally crafted creation.
Retail Value: $3,000
Donated By: Jennifer Vincik
Starting bid
This elegant ladies’ pendant is crafted in 14K yellow gold and features a one-prong set pear-shaped aquamarine center gemstone, beautifully accented by a single prong-set genuine diamond. The basket-style mounting with a delicate split bail adds refined detail, all suspended from an 18" gold chain. A graceful piece that blends soft color and sparkle. Perfect for everyday elegance or special occasions.
Retail Value: $699
Donated By: Amoré Jewelers
Starting bid
Hit the slopes with this exciting Snow Trails experience in Mansfield! The winning bidder will enjoy a complete winter adventure for two, including two all-day lift tickets, two ski or snowboard equipment rentals, and two group lessons for participants ages 9 and up. Perfect for beginners or those looking to sharpen their skills, this package offers everything needed for a fun and memorable day on the mountain. A fantastic winter getaway for friends or family!
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Snow trails
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable day on the course with this certificate for a foursome of golf at Silver Lake Country Club. Gather three friends and experience a beautifully maintained course known for its scenic views and challenging play. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this outing promises a relaxing and enjoyable round at a premier local club.
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Silver Lake Country Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a theatre package that pairs live entertainment with great food and sweet treats. This package includes two tickets to one Great Lakes Theatre production (Macbeth or Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson – Apt. 2B), up to six tickets for a concert at the Music Box Supper Club, a $50 Barrio gift card, and a $30 Mitchell’s Ice Cream gift card. Dinner, dessert, and a show, made easy!
Retail Value: $358
Donated By: Great Lake Theatre, Music Box Supper Club, & Goodyear- Consumer Services Dept.
Starting bid
Add a fresh pop of color to your wardrobe with this stunning hot pink Tory Burch bag, beautifully finished with chic gold hardware. Stylish yet versatile, it’s the perfect spring accessory. Ideal for brightening everyday outfits or adding a polished touch to special occasions.
Retail Value: $395
Donated By: The Canton Regency
Starting bid
Try your luck with this exciting Lottery Ticket Basket! Packed with a variety of scratch-off and lottery tickets, this fun bundle offers plenty of chances to win big. A perfect gift for dreamers and risk-takers alike because you never know when luck might strike!
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Anonymous
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? This fun-filled basket is packed with an assortment of scratch-off lottery tickets for a chance to win big! Perfect for thrill-seekers and dreamers alike, Winning Vibes delivers instant excitement and the possibility of turning a small scratch into something spectacular. A high-energy, crowd-favorite item that’s sure to bring the fun!
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Anonymous
Starting bid
Show your Cleveland pride with this must-have Cavs fan basket! It includes custom Cleveland coasters, Cleveland popcorn tin, a framed Cavs photo, a Cavs fan pack, and a signed pennant signed by Cavs player Dean Wade. A perfect bundle for any Wine & Gold fan ready to cheer on the Land!
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear- Consumer Services Dept.
Starting bid
Get ready to glow, gorgeous. This ultimate self-care package includes one FREE Hydrofacial at Sitara Aesthetic Clinic (a $200 value) for that deep-clean, glass-skin radiance everyone loves. Keep the glow going at home with a jade gua sha for sculpting and lymphatic drainage, a facial exfoliating duo for silky-smooth skin, an IcyGlow facial roller to depuff and refresh, 24k gold & retinol anti-aging eye pads, 24k gold and collagen firming face masks, a dark spot care toner, and a 50-count pack of disposable dry towels. Perfect for a Galentine’s glow-up, girls’ night prep, or simply treating yourself to a little luxe self-care, you deserve it!
Retail Value: $300
Donated By: Sitara Aesthetic Clinic
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle looking showroom-ready with free car washes for a full year at Falls Laser Wash. Enjoy the convenience of unlimited professional washes using advanced laser wash technology for a spotless, scratch-free clean every time. Perfect for all seasons, this package ensures your car stays sparkling while saving you time and money all year long.
Retail Value: $200
Donated By: Falls Laserwash
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a stylish and fun collection of must- have essentials with this Girl on the Go Basket! This basket includes a trendy Stanley cup, Kate Spade travel coffee mug, Vera Bradley wallet, lunch bag, On a Roll case, and cosmetic bag, plus a wide selection of Avon makeup and hygiene products. A perfect mix of fashion and function for school, work, travel, or everyday adventures!
Retail Value: $200
Donated By: ACCESS
Starting bid
Channel your inner dancing queen! Enjoy two months of ballroom dance classes at the North Canton location, where you’ll learn graceful steps, gain confidence, and shine on the dance floor.
Retail Value: $215
Donated By: Prestige Ballroom Dance Studios
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to Lanning’s Restaurant, perfect for a romantic dinner for two or a special evening out with friends. Paired with a bottle of exquisite Caymus wine, this duo creates the ultimate dining experience.
Retail Value: $200
Donated By: Mary George
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable family night out with the Cleveland Monsters! This package includes two lower bowl tickets to a 2026–2027 regular season home game, putting you right in the heart of the action. Experience the excitement of live hockey, the energy of the crowd, and all the fun that comes with cheering on your hometown team.
Donated By: Cleveland Monsters
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to a delicious morning or afternoon indulgence with this basket featuring a $25 gift certificate to Peninsula Coffee and an $80 gift certificate to Jennie’s Desserts. Plus, cozy coffee mugs, flavored coffee syrups, gourmet biscotti, and artisanal jams to elevate every sip and bite. Perfect for coffee lovers and dessert enthusiasts alike!
Retail Value: $125
Donated By: Peninsula Coffee and Jennie's Desserts
Starting bid
An all-purple empowerment basket designed to inspire confidence and self-care! This queen-worthy collection features a journal and pen set, a cozy blanket, an insulated cup, Voices of Powerful Women by Zoe Sallis, stylish bracelets, relaxing candles, and more. Thoughtfully curated in beautiful purple tones, it’s the perfect bundle for the confident queen who deserves a little comfort, self- care, and inspiration.
Retail Value: $125
Donated By: Grace House
Starting bid
Get ready to indulge in all your Raising Cane’s favorites with this fun gift basket! It includes gift cards for three free Lemonades, a two free Kid’s Meals, and three free Box Combos, along with fun Cane’s swag and a thermal bag to keep your food fresh. Perfect for a family night out, a casual lunch with friends, or enjoying your favorite crispy chicken and tangy sauce anytime!
Retail Value: $80
Donated By: Rasing Cane's
Starting bid
Sweeten your year with this delicious Three Bundtlet Tower, paired with a FREE Bundtlet per Month for a Year card! Perfect for dessert lovers, this bundle lets you enjoy a variety of flavors now and keeps the sweet surprises coming all year long Because one Bundt is never enough! Indulge, share, and savor every bite.
Retail Value: $90
Donated By: Nothing Bundt Cakes- Fairlawn
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect cozy night in! Snuggle up with a plush blanket and Squishmallow, light a soothing candle, and enjoy sweet treats like Valentine’s popcorn and yogurt-covered pretzels. Pamper yourself with a Japanese Cherry Blossom body care set, face, eye, and foot masks, buttery-soft socks, and a stylish Ipsy cosmetic bag. Finish the night curled up with Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult and your favorite drink in a cozy mug.
The ultimate self-care experience. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself!
Retail Value: $90
Donated By: ACCESS
Starting bid
Take your friends, family, or your favorite baseball-loving gals out for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! This package includes four tickets to a regular-season Akron RubberDucks game, giving you the perfect opportunity to cheer on the team, enjoy classic ballpark snacks, and soak up the fun atmosphere.
Retail Value: $84
Donated By: Akron Rubberducks
Starting bid
Delicate and timeless, this Kendra Scott necklace features 14k yellow gold over brass paired with a beautiful pink stone for a soft, luminous sparkle. The adjustable 15" chain with a 2" extender ensures a comfortable, versatile fit. This elegant piece adds effortless shine to any outfit. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Retail Price: $75
Donated By: Kendra Scott- Woodmere
Starting bid
Unwind in style with this beautifully curated self-care basket featuring a 6-piece American Soft Linen 100% cotton towel set in beige, a lavender eucalyptus two-wick candle, Aveeno Lavender Stress Relief body wash and lotion, exfoliating bath essentials, and pink candy-heart slippers (women’s size L). The perfect cozy, calming spa night at home for any queen in need of relaxation.
Starting bid
Grab your friends and explore the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum. From legendary exhibits to unforgettable memorabilia, this is your chance to experience the world of music like never before. Perfect for a girls’ day out, a fun adventure, or just a jam-packed day of music, laughter, and memories.
Retail Value: $80
Donated By: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Starting bid
Create the perfect date night at home with this cozy and romantic basket. It includes two wine glasses, heart-shaped pasta, pasta sauce, and two bottles of Ferrante Signature Series wine, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay. Light a candle, pour a glass, and enjoy a delicious evening made for two.
Retail Value: $70
Donated By: ACCESS
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music with two tickets to the Akron Symphony Orchestra. Experience the power and beauty of a full orchestra as they bring timeless classics and inspiring performances to life. Whether it’s a special date night or a memorable outing with someone you love, this is your chance to sit back, relax, and be swept away by the music.
Retail Value: $90
Donated By: Akron Symphony
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!