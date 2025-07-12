Access Granted: DB 2025

🎟 General Admission Includes:
Access to DB Festival
Live performances, music, games, and food trucks
Family fun zone and activities for youth
Entry to our community resource area
A day of unity, healing, and celebration
Location: Zablocki Center, Toledo, OH
Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Saturday and
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
🎯 Why It Matters
All proceeds from DB Fest go toward rebuilding The House of Chaos and launching DB Studios—a new space where we:
DEMAND BETTER
DEVELOP BRILLIANCE
DISRUPT BROKENNESS
This will be more than a studio. It will be a healing hub—offering creative outlets, mentorship, and free mental health services for our youth and community.
Be part of the movement. Let’s do better, together. 💛
🎟 General Admission Includes:
Access to DB Festival
Live performances, music, games, and food trucks
Family fun zone and activities for youth
Entry to our community resource area
A day of unity, healing, and celebration
Location: Zablocki Center, Toledo, OH
Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Saturday and
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
🎯 Why It Matters
All proceeds from DB Fest go toward rebuilding The House of Chaos and launching DB Studios—a new space where we:
DEMAND BETTER
DEVELOP BRILLIANCE
DISRUPT BROKENNESS
This will be more than a studio. It will be a healing hub—offering creative outlets, mentorship, and free mental health services for our youth and community.
Be part of the movement. Let’s do better, together. 💛
Add a donation for Mas y Mas Guidance & Supportive Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!