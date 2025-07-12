Access Granted: DB 2025

🎟 General Admission Includes: Access to DB Festival Live performances, music, games, and food trucks Family fun zone and activities for youth Entry to our community resource area A day of unity, healing, and celebration Location: Zablocki Center, Toledo, OH Time: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM Saturday and 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM 🎯 Why It Matters All proceeds from DB Fest go toward rebuilding The House of Chaos and launching DB Studios—a new space where we: DEMAND BETTER DEVELOP BRILLIANCE DISRUPT BROKENNESS This will be more than a studio. It will be a healing hub—offering creative outlets, mentorship, and free mental health services for our youth and community. Be part of the movement. Let’s do better, together. 💛

