Access Health Africa's 2026 Silent Auction

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Weekend Getaway to the Mountains of Boone, NC. Enjoy a two-night stay at a luxury farm cabin minutes from the famous Mast General Store. Stunning views overlooking our vineyard & the Watauga River. Enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, & tubing.
The details: two queen bedrooms, one bathroom, hot tub, fireplace, & gas grill. Choose your own dates. (Value: $560)
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Catch a ride on the on-site train at the North Carolina Transportation Museum while exploring North Carolina's rich history in transportation! (museum admission not included). (Value: $40)
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Visit one of the most unique and exciting outdoor centers in the United States. Explore the trails, rafting, ziplines, and much more alongside the world's largest manmade whitewater river and over 1,000 acres of woodlands. (Value: $158)
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This gift certificate is good for a one hour reservation & two complimentary wine tastings at the Date Nite Treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC! Bring a picnic & come relax! (value: $76.64)
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Come spend the day at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden where you can see over 2,000 animals and 170 acres of flourishing garden space! Located in Columbia, SC. Valid for daytime general admission with certain exclusions; expires 7/19/2026.
(Value: $118)
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Come meet the lovable sloth, Nacho, at the Tiger World Endangered Wildlife Preserve! (Zoo tickets not included) (Value: $100)
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With breath-taking views and an iconic swinging bridge, Grandfather Mountain is the perfect place to bring your friends or family out for a nature day! (Value: $120)
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Enjoy the relaxation of Float Therapy and Infrared Sauna treatment with 180 Float Spa. (Value: $128)
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Enjoy a day at the home of legends & explore the history of our sport.
A digital voucher will be provided to winner; located in Charlotte, NC.
(Value: $108)
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Two day passes to Emerald Pointe Water Park with a lazy river, tunnel of terror, slides, & more! Located in Greensboro, NC. Expires 9/1/2025.
(Value: $129)
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Get your own taste of Malawi! Three bottles of assorted Nali: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)
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Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)
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Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)
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A beautiful hand-made blanket made of local chitenji fabric on one side & soft fleece on the other . (Value: Priceless)
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A charming and stylistic handmade wall hanging from Zambia, Africa! (Value: $50)
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Enjoy these elephant-friendly gifts including lemongrass tea, turmeric, a beautiful Thailand silk cloth, & two bottles of Nali, Africa‘s hottest sauce! (Value: $50)
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Enjoy a bag of Uzingini coffee grown sustainably in the heart of Malawi by small-scale farmers. (Value: Priceless)
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One bottle of Malawi’s finest Gin & a wine bag made out of Malawian chitenji fabric.(Value: $20)
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These elegant, hand carved salad tongs are both beautiful & meaningful. (Value: Priceless)
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A stunning leather clutch made in Ethiopia, Africa. (Value: $30)
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A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)
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A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)
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A bag of gifts for your fuzzy best friend including premium Pork Chomps, bacon flavor Rawhide Free Twists, King Wild Knots squeak toy, mammoth ball, Stella chewy freeze dried pork patties, Performatrim dog food, & a large dog dish! (Value: $75)
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A luxurious & fashionable, custom made cowboy hat decorated in roses and flowers. (Value: $100)
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A beautiful, tan baseball cap for the sunny days ahead! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)
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A black baseball cap with a sparkly leopard print! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)
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A stunning, handwoven (bound weave) wall hanging on Lake Hickory drift wood. Dimensions approximately 13’’ X 33’’ (Value: Priceless)
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Two authentic African wooden spoons & four handwoven cotton napkins for your home! (Value: Priceless)
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A beautiful pair of African salad tongs & two handwoven cotton kitchen towels. (Value: Priceless)
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This absolutely stunning African serving platter is hand carved from wood featuring a lion & elephant. (Value: Priceless)
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Stunning hand-painted pillow from Tribal Textiles in Zambia, Africa that donates 25% of its sales to local conservation initiatives. (Value: $40)
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A set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on the front. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
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Set of two custom made, cotton towels (dimension 21’’ x 12.5’’) & a multicolor dishcloth! (Value: Priceless)
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$100 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $100)
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$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)
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$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)
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Take a hike through your location of choice (within 1.5 hours) with the wildly talented Kat Dellinger and learn about photography in some of the state's most beautiful settings. Sunset & sunrises hikes are available, and the length/destination can be tailored to hiker's abilities. (Value: $350)
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Celebrate a special occasion or let someone know you're thinking of them with a gift from GourmetGiftBaskets.com! (Value: $25)
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Eight adult admission tickets to the Hickory Motor Speedway plus Nissan merch including ball cap, koozie, car blanket, chapstick, frisbee, stress ball, 5 in 1 charging cables, Titleist pro v1 golf balls, coffee cup, water bottle, and tumbler. (Value: $350)
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Convenient table & seating for when you're on the go! (Value: $115)
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Take a 90 minute sunset cruise on Lake Hickory with Captain Jon. Up to four adults. (Value: $300)
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Gift basket with a hand knitted scarf, four hand knitted dish cloths, stone heart necklace, leaf earrings, and more! (Value: Priceless)
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One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)
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One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)
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Kickstart your skin care routine with this starter kit! (Value: $180)
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Jump start your skincare routine & stay hydrated with this gift basket! (Value: $200)
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What you need for a skin-safe summer including assorted sunscreen, makeup bag, & beach bag. (Value: $240)
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Alastin skin care starter pack + neck cream and makeup bag. (Value: $320)
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Sunscreen, beach towel, & hat for those hot summer days! (Value: $75)
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Enjoy America’s pastime as a true VIP! Package includes four reserve seats, four meal vouchers, one parking pass, and name announcement over the PA! Certain exclusions apply; expires 9/7/25. (Value: $90)
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Enjoy brunch for four at Liquid Roots by Katz Sandwich Co. Drinks excluded. (Value: $50)
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Four tickets to the family-friendly Wild West Theme Park Adventure! Valid for daytime general admission with some exclusions. (Value: $260)
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Four general admission tickets to the fantastic Greensboro Science Center. Expires 7/19/2026. (Value: $66)
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Handmade mug by SheClays with flowers on one side and "Actually, I can." on the other. (Value: $104)
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