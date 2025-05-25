eventClosed

Access Health Africa's Let's Luau Silent Auction

1. Date Night Treehouse and Wine Tasting item
1. Date Night Treehouse and Wine Tasting
$25

This gift certificate is good for a one hour reservation & two complimentary wine tastings at the Date Nite Treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC! Bring a picnic & come relax! (value: $76.64)

2. North Carolina Cabin Getaway item
2. North Carolina Cabin Getaway
$100

Weekend Getaway to the Mountains of Boone, NC. Enjoy a two-night stay at a luxury farm cabin minutes from the famous Mast General Store. Stunning views overlooking our vineyard & the Watauga River. Enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, & tubing.

The details: two queen bedrooms, one bathroom, hot tub, fireplace, & gas grill. Choose your own dates. (Value: $560)

3. True M Series Elliptical item
3. True M Series Elliptical
$100

True M Series Elliptical Machine (Value: $3,000) **LOCAL BIDDING ONLY - NO SHIPPING AVAILABLE**

4. Pamoza Necklace item
4. Pamoza Necklace
$20

Handcrafted in Malawi, the “Pamoza” Necklace (meaning “Together” in Tumbuka) features a stacked, textured, elegant pendant to remind us that we are always together. Handcrafted with precision, the brass pendant is coated with a luxuriously thick layer of 14k recycled gold & placed on a dainty 16" gold-fill chain with a 2" extender to ensure the perfect fit. (Value: $60)

5. Four Tickets to NASCAR Hall of Fame item
5. Four Tickets to NASCAR Hall of Fame
$20

Enjoy a day at the home of legends & explore the history of our sport.

A digital voucher will be provided to winner; located in Charlotte, NC.

(Value: $108)

6. Four Passes to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden item
6. Four Passes to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
$20

Come spend the day at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden where you can see over 2,000 animals and 170 acres of flourishing garden space! Located in Columbia, SC. Valid for daytime general admission with certain exclusions; expires 7/19/2026.

(Value: $118)

7. Two Tickets to Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe item
7. Two Tickets to Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe
$25

Two day passes to Emerald Pointe Water Park with a lazy river, tunnel of terror, slides, & more! Located in Greensboro, NC. Expires 9/1/2025.

(Value: $129)

8. The World’s Best Sauce: Garlic and Hot Flavors #1 of 2 item
$5

Get your own taste of Malawi! Two bottles of Nali, one Hot and one Garlic: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)

9. The World’s Best Sauce: Garlic and Hot Flavors #2 of 2 item
$5

Get your own taste of Malawi! Two bottles of Nali: one Hot and one Garlic: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)

10. The World’s Best Hot Sauce: Garlic, Hot, and Kambuzi #1 item
$5

Get your own taste of Malawi! Three bottles of assorted Nali: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)

11. World’s Best Hot Sauce: Garlic, Hot, and Kambuzi #2 of 2 item
$5

Get your own taste of Malawi! Three bottles of assorted Nali: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)

12. Two Bags of Mzuzu Ground Coffee #1 of 2 item
$5

Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)

13. Two Bags of Mzuzu Ground Coffee #2 of 2 item
$5

Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)

14. Handmade Malawian Blanket item
14. Handmade Malawian Blanket
$10

A beautiful hand-made blanket made of local chitenji fabric on one side & soft fleece on the other . (Value: Priceless)

15. Lion Wall Hanging item
15. Lion Wall Hanging
$20

A charming and stylistic handmade wall hanging from Zambia, Africa! (Value: $50)

16. Tea & Hot Sauce Gift Basket item
16. Tea & Hot Sauce Gift Basket
$20

Enjoy these elephant-friendly gifts including lemongrass tea, turmeric, a beautiful Thailand silk cloth, & two bottles of Nali, Africa‘s hottest sauce! (Value: $50)

17. Uzingini Upland Coffee item
17. Uzingini Upland Coffee
$5

Enjoy a bag of Uzingini coffee grown sustainably in the heart of Malawi by small-scale farmers. (Value: Priceless)

18. Malawi Gin & Wine Bag item
18. Malawi Gin & Wine Bag
$10

One bottle of Malawi’s finest Gin & a wine bag made out of Malawian chitenji fabric.(Value: $20)

19. Malawian Wooden Salad Tongs item
19. Malawian Wooden Salad Tongs
$10

These elegant, hand carved salad tongs are both beautiful & meaningful. (Value: Priceless)

20. Ethiopian Leather Clutch item
20. Ethiopian Leather Clutch
$10

A stunning leather clutch made in Ethiopia, Africa. (Value: $30)

21. Handmade Malawian Bag #1 of 2 item
21. Handmade Malawian Bag #1 of 2
$10

A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)

22. Handmade Malawian Bag #2 of 2 item
22. Handmade Malawian Bag #2 of 2
$10

A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)

23. Pet Gift Basket item
23. Pet Gift Basket
$25

A bag of gifts for your fuzzy best friend including premium Pork Chomps, bacon flavor Rawhide Free Twists, King Wild Knots squeak toy, mammoth ball, Stella chewy freeze dried pork patties, Performatrim dog food, & a large dog dish! (Value: $75)

24. Custom made Cowboy Hat by Ali Bumgarner item
24. Custom made Cowboy Hat by Ali Bumgarner
$40

A luxurious & fashionable, custom made cowboy hat decorated in roses and flowers. (Value: $100)

25. Custom made Baseball Cap #1 of 2 item
25. Custom made Baseball Cap #1 of 2
$25

A beautiful, tan baseball cap for the sunny days ahead! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)

26. Custom made Baseball Cap #2 of 2 item
26. Custom made Baseball Cap #2 of 2
$25

A black baseball cap with a sparkly leopard print! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)

27. Handwoven Blanket item
27. Handwoven Blanket
$20

A stunning, handwoven (bound weave) wall hanging on Lake Hickory drift wood. Dimensions approximately 13’’ X 33’’ (Value: Priceless)

28. African Spoons and Cotton Handtowels item
28. African Spoons and Cotton Handtowels
$10

Two authentic African wooden spoons & four handwoven cotton napkins for your home! (Value: Priceless)

29. African Salad Tongs and Cotton Kitchen Towels item
29. African Salad Tongs and Cotton Kitchen Towels
$10

A beautiful pair of African salad tongs & two handwoven cotton kitchen towels. (Value: Priceless)

30. Hand-carved African Serving Platter item
30. Hand-carved African Serving Platter
$10

This absolutely stunning African serving platter is hand carved from wood featuring a lion & elephant. (Value: Priceless)

31. Hand Painted Pillow item
31. Hand Painted Pillow
$10

Stunning hand-painted pillow from Tribal Textiles in Zambia, Africa that donates 25% of its sales to local conservation initiatives. (Value: $40)

32. Handwoven Coasters #1 of 2 item
32. Handwoven Coasters #1 of 2
$5

A set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)

33. Handwoven Coasters #2 of 2 item
33. Handwoven Coasters #2 of 2
$5

Set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)

34. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4 item
34. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4
$5

Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)

35. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4 item
35. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4
$5

Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)

36. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4 item
36. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4
$5

Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on the front. (Value: Priceless)

37. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4 item
37. Four Greeting Cards with Malawi chitenji fabric #3 of 4
$5

Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)

38. Handwoven Towels & Dishcloth item
38. Handwoven Towels & Dishcloth
$10

Set of two custom made, cotton towels (dimension 21’’ x 12.5’’) & a multicolor dishcloth! (Value: Priceless)

39. Backstreets Bar & Grill $100 Gift Certificate item
39. Backstreets Bar & Grill $100 Gift Certificate
$30

$100 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $100)

40. Backstreets Bar & Grill $50 Gift Certificate (#1 of 2) item
40. Backstreets Bar & Grill $50 Gift Certificate (#1 of 2)
$25

$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)

41. Backstreets Bar & Grill $50 Gift Certificate (#2 of 2) item
41. Backstreets Bar & Grill $50 Gift Certificate (#2 of 2)
$25

$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)

42. Photo Hike with Kat Dellinger item
42. Photo Hike with Kat Dellinger
$50

Take a hike through your location of choice (within 1.5 hours) with the wildly talented Kat Dellinger and learn about photography in some of the state's most beautiful settings. Sunset & sunrises hikes are available, and the length/destination can be tailored to hiker's abilities. (Value: $350)

43. $25 Gift Card to GourmetGiftBaskets.com item
43. $25 Gift Card to GourmetGiftBaskets.com
$5

Celebrate a special occasion or let someone know you're thinking of them with a gift from GourmetGiftBaskets.com! (Value: $25)

44. Modern Nissan Gift Bag item
44. Modern Nissan Gift Bag
$30

Eight adult admission tickets to the Hickory Motor Speedway plus Nissan merch including ball cap, koozie, car blanket, chapstick, frisbee, stress ball, 5 in 1 charging cables, Titleist pro v1 golf balls, coffee cup, water bottle, and tumbler. (Value: $350)

45. Travel Table & Chair item
45. Travel Table & Chair
$20

Convenient table & seating for when you're on the go! (Value: $115)

46. Charter on Lake Hickory item
46. Charter on Lake Hickory
$40

Take a 90 minute sunset cruise on Lake Hickory with Captain Jon. Up to four adults. (Value: $300)

47. Gift Basket item
47. Gift Basket
$25

Gift basket with a hand knitted scarf, four hand knitted dish cloths, stone heart necklace, leaf earrings, and more! (Value: Priceless)

48. One Hour Session at Massage Envy (#1 of 2) item
48. One Hour Session at Massage Envy (#1 of 2)
$40

One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)

49. One Hour Session at Massage Envy (#2 of 2) item
49. One Hour Session at Massage Envy (#2 of 2)
$40

One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)

50. Alistin Skin Care Starter Pack item
50. Alistin Skin Care Starter Pack
$30

Kickstart your skin care routine with this starter kit! (Value: $180)

51. Alastin skin care + water bottle item
51. Alastin skin care + water bottle
$30

Jump start your skincare routine & stay hydrated with this gift basket! (Value: $200)

52. EltaMD Summer Care Basket item
52. EltaMD Summer Care Basket
$30

What you need for a skin-safe summer including assorted sunscreen, makeup bag, & beach bag. (Value: $240)

53. Alastin Skin Care + More item
53. Alastin Skin Care + More
$30

Alastin skin care starter pack + neck cream and makeup bag. (Value: $320)

54. ISDIN Beach Ready Basket item
54. ISDIN Beach Ready Basket
$10

Sunscreen, beach towel, & hat for those hot summer days! (Value: $75)

55. Hickory Crawdad MVP Experience item
55. Hickory Crawdad MVP Experience
$10

Enjoy America’s pastime as a true VIP! Package includes four reserve seats, four meal vouchers, one parking pass, and name announcement over the PA! Certain exclusions apply; expires 9/7/25. (Value: $90)

56. Bunch for Four by Katz Sandwich Co item
56. Bunch for Four by Katz Sandwich Co
$10

Enjoy brunch for four at Liquid Roots by Katz Sandwich Co. Drinks excluded. (Value: $50)

57. Four Tickets to Tweetsie Railroad item
57. Four Tickets to Tweetsie Railroad
$30

Four tickets to the family-friendly Wild West Theme Park Adventure! Valid for daytime general admission with some exclusions. (Value: $260)

58. Four Tickets to Greensboro Science Center + Carousel item
58. Four Tickets to Greensboro Science Center + Carousel
$20

Four general admission tickets to the fantastic Greensboro Science Center. Expires 7/19/2026. (Value: $66)

59. Actually, I Can. Mug item
59. Actually, I Can. Mug
$25

Handmade mug by SheClays with flowers on one side and "Actually, I can." on the other. (Value: $104)

60. Two Tickets to The Magician’s Table item
60. Two Tickets to The Magician’s Table
$10

Prepare for an extraordinary evening of magic, laughter, and unforgettable moments at The Magician's Table with Lyndy Phillips at Fourk Restaurant! On Saturday, 7/26/25. Includes champagne toast, three course dinner, show. (Value: $150)
61. $100 Gift Card & Luv Ur Face Hat item
61. $100 Gift Card & Luv Ur Face Hat
$30

$100 gift card to Katz Sandwich Co., good for catering, brunch, etc. AND Luv Ur Face hat supporting Medical Equipment Organization Worldwide (MEOW). (Value: $130)
62. Hand carved Bowl from Malawi item
62. Hand carved Bowl from Malawi
$10

Beautiful hand carved bowl handcrafted in Malawi. (Value: Priceless)
63. Wine Bottle, Cooler, & Tumblers item
63. Wine Bottle, Cooler, & Tumblers
$10

Fashionable wine tumblers with cooler & bottle of white! (Value: $50)

