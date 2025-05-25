Access Health Africa's Let's Luau Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This gift certificate is good for a one hour reservation & two complimentary wine tastings at the Date Nite Treehouse at Treehouse Vineyards in Monroe, NC! Bring a picnic & come relax! (value: $76.64)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Weekend Getaway to the Mountains of Boone, NC. Enjoy a two-night stay at a luxury farm cabin minutes from the famous Mast General Store. Stunning views overlooking our vineyard & the Watauga River. Enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, & tubing.
The details: two queen bedrooms, one bathroom, hot tub, fireplace, & gas grill. Choose your own dates. (Value: $560)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
True M Series Elliptical Machine (Value: $3,000) **LOCAL BIDDING ONLY - NO SHIPPING AVAILABLE**
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handcrafted in Malawi, the “Pamoza” Necklace (meaning “Together” in Tumbuka) features a stacked, textured, elegant pendant to remind us that we are always together. Handcrafted with precision, the brass pendant is coated with a luxuriously thick layer of 14k recycled gold & placed on a dainty 16" gold-fill chain with a 2" extender to ensure the perfect fit. (Value: $60)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a day at the home of legends & explore the history of our sport.
A digital voucher will be provided to winner; located in Charlotte, NC.
(Value: $108)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Come spend the day at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden where you can see over 2,000 animals and 170 acres of flourishing garden space! Located in Columbia, SC. Valid for daytime general admission with certain exclusions; expires 7/19/2026.
(Value: $118)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two day passes to Emerald Pointe Water Park with a lazy river, tunnel of terror, slides, & more! Located in Greensboro, NC. Expires 9/1/2025.
(Value: $129)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get your own taste of Malawi! Two bottles of Nali, one Hot and one Garlic: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get your own taste of Malawi! Two bottles of Nali: one Hot and one Garlic: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get your own taste of Malawi! Three bottles of assorted Nali: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get your own taste of Malawi! Three bottles of assorted Nali: "Africa's Hottest Peri Peri Sauce" (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Made from coffee beans grown in the Mzuzu region of Malawi! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful hand-made blanket made of local chitenji fabric on one side & soft fleece on the other . (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A charming and stylistic handmade wall hanging from Zambia, Africa! (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy these elephant-friendly gifts including lemongrass tea, turmeric, a beautiful Thailand silk cloth, & two bottles of Nali, Africa‘s hottest sauce! (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a bag of Uzingini coffee grown sustainably in the heart of Malawi by small-scale farmers. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One bottle of Malawi’s finest Gin & a wine bag made out of Malawian chitenji fabric.(Value: $20)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
These elegant, hand carved salad tongs are both beautiful & meaningful. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A stunning leather clutch made in Ethiopia, Africa. (Value: $30)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A gorgeous & eye catching bag handmade of local chitenji fabric from Mawali! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A bag of gifts for your fuzzy best friend including premium Pork Chomps, bacon flavor Rawhide Free Twists, King Wild Knots squeak toy, mammoth ball, Stella chewy freeze dried pork patties, Performatrim dog food, & a large dog dish! (Value: $75)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A luxurious & fashionable, custom made cowboy hat decorated in roses and flowers. (Value: $100)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful, tan baseball cap for the sunny days ahead! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A black baseball cap with a sparkly leopard print! Custom made by Ali Bumgarner. (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A stunning, handwoven (bound weave) wall hanging on Lake Hickory drift wood. Dimensions approximately 13’’ X 33’’ (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two authentic African wooden spoons & four handwoven cotton napkins for your home! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful pair of African salad tongs & two handwoven cotton kitchen towels. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This absolutely stunning African serving platter is hand carved from wood featuring a lion & elephant. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Stunning hand-painted pillow from Tribal Textiles in Zambia, Africa that donates 25% of its sales to local conservation initiatives. (Value: $40)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of six handwoven coasters. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design from Malawian chitenji fabric on the front. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of four greeting cards and envelopes with a beautiful design of Malawian chitenji fabric on front. (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Set of two custom made, cotton towels (dimension 21’’ x 12.5’’) & a multicolor dishcloth! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $100)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 to the delicious Backstreets Bar & Grill in Hickory! (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take a hike through your location of choice (within 1.5 hours) with the wildly talented Kat Dellinger and learn about photography in some of the state's most beautiful settings. Sunset & sunrises hikes are available, and the length/destination can be tailored to hiker's abilities. (Value: $350)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate a special occasion or let someone know you're thinking of them with a gift from GourmetGiftBaskets.com! (Value: $25)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Eight adult admission tickets to the Hickory Motor Speedway plus Nissan merch including ball cap, koozie, car blanket, chapstick, frisbee, stress ball, 5 in 1 charging cables, Titleist pro v1 golf balls, coffee cup, water bottle, and tumbler. (Value: $350)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Convenient table & seating for when you're on the go! (Value: $115)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Take a 90 minute sunset cruise on Lake Hickory with Captain Jon. Up to four adults. (Value: $300)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift basket with a hand knitted scarf, four hand knitted dish cloths, stone heart necklace, leaf earrings, and more! (Value: Priceless)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One hour session, valid at any Massage Envy location! (Value: $130)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Kickstart your skin care routine with this starter kit! (Value: $180)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Jump start your skincare routine & stay hydrated with this gift basket! (Value: $200)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What you need for a skin-safe summer including assorted sunscreen, makeup bag, & beach bag. (Value: $240)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Alastin skin care starter pack + neck cream and makeup bag. (Value: $320)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sunscreen, beach towel, & hat for those hot summer days! (Value: $75)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy America’s pastime as a true VIP! Package includes four reserve seats, four meal vouchers, one parking pass, and name announcement over the PA! Certain exclusions apply; expires 9/7/25. (Value: $90)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy brunch for four at Liquid Roots by Katz Sandwich Co. Drinks excluded. (Value: $50)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four tickets to the family-friendly Wild West Theme Park Adventure! Valid for daytime general admission with some exclusions. (Value: $260)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Four general admission tickets to the fantastic Greensboro Science Center. Expires 7/19/2026. (Value: $66)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade mug by SheClays with flowers on one side and "Actually, I can." on the other. (Value: $104)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing