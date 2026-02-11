One Free Community

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One Free Community

Access Support Memberships

Member Newsletter
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No expiration

Stay up to date and receive invitations to events.

Monthly Supporter
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Support the work we do to make our events and spaces accessible. Your donation will go towards paying for access supports, tools, and platform costs as we grow.

Patron
Pay what you can

Valid until July 28, 2027

Patrons support our commitment to creating spaces lead by our values and our community. Your donation will fund disability justice work by and for us.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!