Calling Up Justice

Offered by

Calling Up Justice

About the memberships

Accessible Virtual Pride Sponsor

Rainbow Sponsor
$20,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

>$20K donation, Org Logo, Personal shout out on the livestream with your mission statement, 2 min speaking spot on the livestream, Org logo on all AVP promotions. 

For the Dolls Sponsor
$10,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

Tech Sponsor > $10-15K donation support labor for labor and tech crew. Logo, personal shout out on livestream.

The Rest Resistance Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

Org logo on the AVP webpage & on Livestream Sponsor Page

Access Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

Cover ASL interpretation at $1000 and includes a shoutout and logo on the livestream

The Gay Agenda
Pay what you can

Valid until June 3, 2027

Your logo or name on the AVP webpage

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