Accessible Virtual Pride Sponsor

About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
>$20K donation, Org Logo, Personal shout out on the livestream with your mission statement, 2 min speaking spot on the livestream, Org logo on all AVP promotions.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Tech Sponsor > $10-15K donation support labor for labor and tech crew. Logo, personal shout out on livestream.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Org logo on the AVP webpage & on Livestream Sponsor Page
Valid until June 3, 2027
Cover ASL interpretation at $1000 and includes a shoutout and logo on the livestream
Valid until June 3, 2027
Your logo or name on the AVP webpage
$
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