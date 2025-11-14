Hosted by
Create the hand puppet of your dreams through the art of Paper Mache! Using clay to form the mold for the head, you will then add layers of Paper Mache on top to make the puppet head. Paint and costume! Bring the backstory and we’ll bring your puppet to life!
Grades: K-5
Workshop led by Danielle Kuczkowski
This fun and engaging dance workshop is designed for students in Kindergarten through 1st grade.
During this 1 hour and 15 minute ACE workshop, dancers will explore multiple styles—including ballet, jazz, and hip hop—in a supportive and energetic environment.
The workshop is broken into short, age-appropriate sections to keep students moving and engaged. Dancers will practice basic ballet positions, learn upbeat jazz steps, and enjoy fun hip hop combinations, along with creative movement and games. This workshop helps build confidence, coordination, and musicality—no prior dance experience required, just a love for movement!
Please have your student wear clothing that they can move freely in and can dance in (avoid tight pants like jeans or khakis). No dance clothes or dance shoes are required for this workshop.
Grades: K-1
Workshop led by Tiffany Oltjenbruns of Old Lyme Dance Center
Spark your imagination with hands-on, fun science experiments. Each week we explore new materials you can find in your kitchen or home to create epic reactions!
Grades: K-2
Workshop led by Anna Reiter
The CT Audubon Society's RTP Estuary Center's (RTPEC) Nature Engineers afterschool program encourages students to put their STEM skills to the test and construct, explore, problem solve, test materials and work cooperatively! Students explore the ways animals engineer their environments and construct their own designs in this hands-on and engaging program! Activities will include: Building Wind-proof nature towers, Nest Building and Build an Animal Creations
Grades: K-2
Let's play themed games, create puppy puppets, share about our own special doggy friends, and even cuddle some certified canine good citizens.
Grades: K-2
Workshop led by Sarah Sahl
This is a hands-on multi medium exploration with an emphasis on creativity and FUN!!
Grades: K-2
Workshop led by Julie Riggs from the Florence Griswold Museum
Aviation is all around us and a big part of the world we live in. Come learn about everything involved in keeping the world moving through the skies. We will cover everything from the basic science behind flying to the latest technologies coming out, with interactive and fun activities to enjoy.
Grades: K-3
Workshop led by Joe Boruch from Pratt and Whitney
Students learn and receive 4 magic tricks per class. They will also receive a magic wand at the final session. The class is fun with lots of audience participation.
Grades: 1-5
Workshop led by Thomas O'Brien from The Wizards School of Magic
Junior stylists will learn fun braiding styles, how to add beads and fun colors to their braids, and easy, quick styles they can create on their own hair.
Grades: 2-3
Workshop led by Amanda Gates, owner of Posh Salon
Explore various dance styles and learn fun dance techniques. Throughout the weeks, we’ll learn a dance to perform for our parents on the last day!
Grades: 2-5
Workshop led by Thomas Kelly
Students will walk to the Cross Lane courts and participate in an introduction to pickleball.
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Erin Schaaf
Students will learn about the sport of fencing including techniques and equipment. They will also have the opportunity to test out the sport through the use of pool noodles.
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Karen Quinn of Lyme Old Lyme Fencing
Do you want to learn how to outsmart your opponents with crafty plans and clever traps? In this beginner’s workshop, you’ll learn to play like a chess champion! Join National Expert Miles Griffin and explore the endless possibilities within the world's most popular game ♟️
We will start at the very beginning, learning the layout of the board and exactly how each piece moves. We'll even learn how to write and talk with chess notation—a secret code you can use to notate your games just like the pros! From there, we will unlock the secrets of the 64 squares by exploring basic strategy and tactical ideas which help you set traps and launch powerful attacks. Sessions will include interactive lessons and dedicated time to play against friends. It’s the perfect way to build your brain-power, learn something new, and have a lot of fun! Are you ready to level up your game?
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Miles Griffin of Chessquares
Origami, the ancient art of paper folding, is an art form begun by Asian cultures over a thousand years ago. In modern times, it is practiced all over the world. Masters, with years of experience, can create jaw-droppingly complex designs with the right paper and delicate touch. This workshop will set the paper-curious folks on the path towards origami greatness! Only things required are your imagination and a little patience! We will talk about the basic paper shapes and folds needed to start most origami creations. Then we will put our newfound skills to the test by folding a few fun creations! From baskets to birds to dogs and more, we’re bound to have a blast!
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Hannah Lee Smith
This dynamic workshop will guide you through fun circuits and drills designed to improve strength, agility, and endurance, all while focusing on proper technique. Get ready for a high-energy session that will help you build a solid fitness foundation and boost your athletic skills!
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Mike Eagan
Did someone say dessert? Come join us for lessons in making your own filling for French macarons, decorating a sugar cookie, and making cake pops!
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Tonie from Confections by Tonie-Marie
Water can move mountains, shape valleys and drill holes. Explore the wonders and challenges life with water provides us in our built world. See if you can identify pollutants, tell the tale of water cycles, and reduce our wasting of water through everyday activities. Get ready to do some experiments, be creative, and start to understand this common but complex resource.
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Susan Quincy from Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)
Come roll and have fun! In this Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu workshop, kids will learn cool moves, balance, and how to safely control their bodies while playing games on the mats. BJJ teaches how to use technique instead of strength, so everyone can do it! Students will practice simple positions, escapes, while building confidence, focus, and respect for others. No experience needed—just bring energy and a big smile!
Grades: 3-5
Workshop led by Andy Papadopoulos from Renzo Gracie Shoreline Academy.
Have fun with flying things. New STEAM based activities will engage students in problem solving as they develop attention to detail, teamwork, character, and communication skills. Content will include aviation vocabulary, properties of air, aeronautical science principles (e.g. how planes fly), aviation history, communication and navigation. Students will construct and test models. Classes taught by Stuart Sharack, a retired 5th grade Ledyard teacher and 2009 Civil Air Patrol National Educator of the Year.
Grades: 4-5
Workshop led by Stuart Sharack
In this class you will be making a doll quilt. You will be choosing fabric squares, hand sewing squares together, backing the quilt, and then binding the quilt. You will need to do some of the sewing at home so we can complete them on time.
Grades: 4-5
Workshop led by Arlene Sardo
