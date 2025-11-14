This fun and engaging dance workshop is designed for students in Kindergarten through 1st grade.

During this 1 hour and 15 minute ACE workshop, dancers will explore multiple styles—including ballet, jazz, and hip hop—in a supportive and energetic environment.



The workshop is broken into short, age-appropriate sections to keep students moving and engaged. Dancers will practice basic ballet positions, learn upbeat jazz steps, and enjoy fun hip hop combinations, along with creative movement and games. This workshop helps build confidence, coordination, and musicality—no prior dance experience required, just a love for movement!



Please have your student wear clothing that they can move freely in and can dance in (avoid tight pants like jeans or khakis). No dance clothes or dance shoes are required for this workshop.





Grades: K-1



Workshop led by Tiffany Oltjenbruns of Old Lyme Dance Center