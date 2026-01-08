A.C.E. ACADEMY TRAIN-THE-TRAINER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

Hosted by
About this event
✓ Pay in full and save $200
✓ Available for first 10 registrants only
✓ Immediate access to all pre-program materials
✓ Best value for your investment
✓ Pay in full at standard rate
✓ Immediate access to all pre-program materials
✓ Full program benefits included
✓ 3 monthly payments of $375 (total $1,125)
✓ First payment due upon enrollment (January 2026)
✓ Second payment due 30 days later (February 2026)
✓ Third payment due 60 days later (March 2026)
✓ Available for first 10 registrants
✓ 3 monthly payments of $450 (total $1,350)
✓ First payment due upon enrollment (January 2026)
✓ Second payment due 30 days later (February 2026)
✓ Third payment due 60 days later (March 2026)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!