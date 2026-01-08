Be Victorieus Foundation

Hosted by

Be Victorieus Foundation

About this event

A.C.E. ACADEMY TRAIN-THE-TRAINER CERTIFICATION PROGRAM

Early Bird
$997

✓ Pay in full and save $200

✓ Available for first 10 registrants only

✓ Immediate access to all pre-program materials

✓ Best value for your investment


Standard
$1,197

✓ Pay in full at standard rate

✓ Immediate access to all pre-program materials

✓ Full program benefits included


Payment Plan- Early Bird
$375

✓ 3 monthly payments of $375 (total $1,125)

✓ First payment due upon enrollment (January 2026)

✓ Second payment due 30 days later (February 2026)

✓ Third payment due 60 days later (March 2026)

✓ Available for first 10 registrants


Payment Plan-Standard
$450

✓ 3 monthly payments of $450 (total $1,350)

✓ First payment due upon enrollment (January 2026)

✓ Second payment due 30 days later (February 2026)

✓ Third payment due 60 days later (March 2026)


Add a donation for Be Victorieus Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!