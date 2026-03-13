Ace Mentor Program Of Greater Charlotte Metro-north Carolina

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Ace Mentor Program Of Greater Charlotte Metro-north Carolina

About this event

ACE Charlotte End-of-Year Banquet

919 Berryhill Rd suite 105

Charlotte, NC 28208, USA

Student
Pay what you can

One ticket per student. This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required. 


The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).

Guest of Student
Pay what you can

Each student may bring up to 2 guests. If you need more, please email [email protected] for approval.


This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required. 


The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).

Teacher / Facilitator
Pay what you can

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).


This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required. 

Mentor
Pay what you can

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).


This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required. 

Board / Committee Member
Pay what you can

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).


This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required. 

Event Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • 4 attendee spots and 1 judge spot on the panel.
  • Logo placement on marketing material, signs, and social media.
  • Stage time & present a Scholarship to a student.

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).

Food Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • 4 attendee spots and 1 judge spot on the panel.
  • Logo placement on marketing material, signs, and social media.
  • Stage time & present a Scholarship to a student.

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

  • 2 attendee spots.
  • Logo placement on marketing material, sign on the table, and social media.
  • Ability to bring swag to the table.

The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).

Add a donation for Ace Mentor Program Of Greater Charlotte Metro-north Carolina

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