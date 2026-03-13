ACE Charlotte End-of-Year Banquet

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About this event
One ticket per student. This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required.
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
Each student may bring up to 2 guests. If you need more, please email [email protected] for approval.
This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required.
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required.
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required.
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
This event is free! There is an option to "pay what you can" for a ticket, but it is not required.
Includes:
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
Includes:
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
Includes:
The attire is professional/semi-formal (Please no shorts, miniskirts, jeans, or flip flops).
$
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