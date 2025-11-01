ACE OF SHADES AUCTION – SEMA 2025

by Jason Oberly





On September 11th, the world changed forever - but from the smoke and ashes rose the unmatched courage of the brave.

"Ashes to the Brave" honors the firefighters, first responders, and heroes who walked toward the flames when everyone else was running away. In the painting, the Statue of Liberty weeps as the sky burns behind her - a nation grieving, yet standing tall in unity. The firefighters' march into the fire is a timeless symbol of sacrifice, strength, and purpose.

This piece is dedicated to those who gave their lives that day, and to every hero who continues to carry the torch of courage. Their spirit lives on — not in the ashes left behind, but in the light of the freedom they protected.

Created in honor of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, whose mission keeps their memory alive by walking the same path of selfless service.