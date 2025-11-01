ACE OF SHADES AUCTION – SEMA 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
by Mikey Brown
It reimagines the classic King of Hearts as a heart-split, teardrop-eyed monarch holding the pieces of what once was whole. Dimensional lettering, flocked texture, and raised details turn the card into a sculpted work, not just a painted one. It’s playful, dramatic, and emotional all at once, a perfect blend of old-school card art and personal storytelling.
by Jason Oberly
On September 11th, the world changed forever - but from the smoke and ashes rose the unmatched courage of the brave.
"Ashes to the Brave" honors the firefighters, first responders, and heroes who walked toward the flames when everyone else was running away. In the painting, the Statue of Liberty weeps as the sky burns behind her - a nation grieving, yet standing tall in unity. The firefighters' march into the fire is a timeless symbol of sacrifice, strength, and purpose.
This piece is dedicated to those who gave their lives that day, and to every hero who continues to carry the torch of courage. Their spirit lives on — not in the ashes left behind, but in the light of the freedom they protected.
Created in honor of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, whose mission keeps their memory alive by walking the same path of selfless service.
by Cameron Bartlett
A deep-blue metallic panel featuring a precision pinstriped rocket at the center, framed in bold red, white, and blue accents that echo classic Americana. The chrome-like shine and crisp symmetry make the design feel aerodynamic, almost ready to launch off the panel. It’s a tribute to the spirit of ambition and craftsmanship, celebrating the drive to build, create, and push forward.
by Cameron Bartlett
A metallic lime green panel built with layered pinstriping and soft feathering that creates a sense of depth and motion as light moves across the surface. The contrast between the sharp center motif and the wild splatter border adds an electric, unpredictable energy. It’s a bold fusion of classic panel technique and modern color play that instantly commands attention from across the room.
by Jeff Styles
A full custom playing-card panel featuring a cartoon portrait of Jeff Styles reimagined as the King of Hearts, illustrated in bold color and classic card symmetry. Along the border, the phrase “Ace of Shades is King” is lettered into the design, turning the piece into both artwork and declaration. It blends vintage playing-card style with brand personality, transforming the King of Hearts into the king of custom paint.
by Jessie Madras
A hyper-realistic melting skull painted in a glossy, candy-red finish that drips off the panel like hot wax. The Ace of Spades layout turns the piece into a dark twist on a playing card, with the airbrush at the bottom. It’s bold, graphic, and unapologetically wicked, the kind of panel that stops people in their tracks.
by Marlene
A framed dual-serpent composition that pairs two snakes with lush peonies in a traditional tattoo-style palette. The contrast of soft florals against scaled pattern work creates a balance of beauty and danger, elegance and instinct. Every line and highlight is painted with precision, giving the piece a timeless, ornamental feel.
by Tank
A cyber-enhanced female character rendered in a teal, high-tech panel design with yellow framing accents and digital pattern overlays. The smooth skin tones against the mechanical implants create a striking mix of human and machine, echoing both sci-fi illustration and modern airbrush realism. It feels like a card pulled from a deck in the year 2087, built for a future where chrome, tech, and art all merge into one.
by George Weldon
A deep candy-red panel built around a fiery skull emerging from smoke, framed by precision striping and brushed metal accents. The glowing eyes and rising flames create a sense of motion, as if the piece is still burning from the inside out. It mixes airbrushed realism with old-school panel layout, capturing the feeling of a gamble with fate where the stakes are life, death, and horsepower.
by Phil Clark
A hand-painted panel featuring a classic sailing ship breaking through waves, framed with a rope border and finished with bold gold lettering. The piece blends traditional sign art with a message of faith and resilience, making it a standout for collectors who appreciate craftsmanship and meaning.
