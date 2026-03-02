ACE Rockwall 2026-27 Membership

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The membership fee is non-refundable.
In order to register for classes when registration opens, you must submit all paperwork, pay your family membership fee, and either select a service hour or pay the service hour buyout fee (full or half).
Families may choose to buy-out their service hour in lieu of serving their hour if they pay the nonrefundable buy-out fee of $500.
In order to register for classes when registration opens, you must submit all paperwork, pay your family membership fee, and either select a service hour or pay the service hour buyout fee (full or half).
Families may choose to buy-out their service hour in lieu of serving their hour if they pay the nonrefundable buy-out fee of $500, which they may pay in two installments if necessary. The first installment of $250 must be paid prior to class registrations. The second installment of $250 is due by July 31.
In order to register for classes when registration opens, you must submit all paperwork, pay your family membership fee, and either select a service hour or pay the service hour buyout fee (full or half).
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