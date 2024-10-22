2024 Masquerade Ball at Ventfort Hall (1)

Please note at checkout, you will be prompted to add a fee to your ticket cost in order to offset the cost of our payment processing fees. You do not need to pay this, simply click “other” and enter $0.00

Please note at checkout, you will be prompted to add a fee to your ticket cost in order to offset the cost of our payment processing fees. You do not need to pay this, simply click “other” and enter $0.00

More details...