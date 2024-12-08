2024 VIP Christmas Tea and Mansion Tour

VIP Christmas Tea and Mansion Tour

at the Alexander Mansion

Capture the joy of the holidays with an afternoon tea at The Dallas Woman’s Forum. Enjoy the historic Alexander Mansion as it is transformed into a tearoom with elegant decorations, sweets and treats, tea, and sparkling champagne.

This event has become an annual tradition for many families! Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Alexander Mansion.

Dates

VIP is only available on the following dates:

Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, 2024

One seating at 12:00 noon daily

VIP Mansion Tour starts at 11:15 am





Location

Alexander Mansion

4607 Ross Ave, Dallas, Texas

Parking: Free parking is provided behind the mansion off of Annex Street





Reservations

VIP Tickets $100.00 per guest

(Tea, champagne, & gratuity included)





Available December 7th and 8th ONLY. In addition to the Christmas Tea, you will enjoy a tour of the mansion by one of our Dallas Woman's Forum Member tour docents. You will learn about the history of the Alexander Mansion and the families who lived there.





The tour will start before the tea, at 11:15 am. VIP ticket holders will also take home a goodie bag with tea themed gifts.





Children over age 7 are welcome.

Please make other arrangements for small children, we cannot accommodate strollers or baby carriers.





Please visit our event page for the latest information:

https://dallaswomansforum.org/eventer/christmas-tea-2024/edate/2024-12-07/