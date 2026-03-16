Be Victorieus Foundation

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Be Victorieus Foundation

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#ACEAmbassador Campaign $1 a day!

Add a donation for Be Victorieus Foundation

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Only $1 a DAY!
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Join the #ACEAmbassador Campaign TODAY and receive a FREE e-book: "It's Time to Talk About ACEs" filled with tools, insights, and strategies to help you educate, advocate, and elevate ACEs awareness in your community!

#ACEAmbassador-Monthly
$31

Renews monthly

Join the #ACEAmbassador Campaign TODAY and receive a FREE e-book: "It's Time to Talk About ACEs" filled with tools, insights, and strategies to help you educate, advocate, and elevate ACEs awareness in your community!

#ACEAmbassador-Yearly
$365

Valid until March 24, 2027

Join the #ACEAmbassador Campaign TODAY and receive a FREE e-book: "It's Time to Talk About ACEs" filled with tools, insights, and strategies to help you educate, advocate, and elevate ACEs awareness in your community!

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