ACEs 101: A comprehensive 3-week workshop with 90-minute sessions for each week.





Week 1: Understanding ACEs – The Foundation Intro to the ACEs study and the original 10 ACEs ACEs Score Calculator walkthrough Expanding beyond the original 10 to include "other adversities" (racial trauma, incarceration, immigration stress, natural disasters, grief, community violence) Group discussion on adversities not on the original list





Week 2: The Impact of ACEs – Brain, Body & Behavior How toxic stress affects the brain and body Understanding stress responses (fight/flight/freeze/fawn) Long-term health outcomes (physical, mental, relational) Interactive activities on recognizing personal stress responses





Week 3: Resilience, Hope & Healing – From Awareness to Action The power of protective factors What it means to be a Cyclebreaker Creating personal healing plans Resource sharing (therapists, support groups, books, podcasts) Each week includes reflection assignments, interactive activities, and optional sharing opportunities to build community. The curriculum emphasizes that this work is about empowerment and healing, not fear.