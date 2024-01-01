Iranian Zumba 4/14

به این رویداد شاد و پرانرژی ایرانی زومبا خوش آمدید، جایی که با هم به رقص و تمرین بپردازیم و از موسیقی و فعالیت‌های زومبا لذت ببریم!

Join us for an exciting and energetic event of Iranian Zumba at the Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center in Beaverton, OR, USA. Get ready to dance, sweat, and have a blast as we combine the fun of Zumba with the vibrant rhythms of Iranian music.

Whether you're a Zumba pro or just starting out, this event is for everyone! Our experienced instructor will guide you through a high-energy workout that will leave you feeling exhilarated and refreshed.

Don't miss out on this unique fusion of fitness and culture. Grab your friends and come join us at the Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center for an unforgettable experience of Iranian Zumba. Let's dance our way to a healthier and happier you!