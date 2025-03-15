ACF4A Membership Renewal Form

One-year Membership
$30

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Additional donations can be made for the Air Force Communications, Support and Cyber War Memorial below.
Two-year Membership
$60

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Additional donations can be made for the Air Force Communications, Support and Cyber War Memorial below.
Three-year Membership
$90

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Additional donations can be made for the Air Force Communications, Support and Cyber War Memorial below.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing