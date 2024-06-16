BFU-USA National Convention - Dallas 2024

The BFU-USA Friday Cultural Bonanza is the premier African cultural event in Northern America and a veritable showcase of Bui culture from the Cameroons. This event is also an opportunity to gain an immersive social cultural experience of the indigenous Bui traditions and ritual performances without leaving the comfort of the Americas. This Friday Cultural Celebration ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to the event for which the ticket has been purchased.

The BFU-USA Friday Cultural Bonanza is the premier African cultural event in Northern America and a veritable showcase of Bui culture from the Cameroons. This event is also an opportunity to gain an immersive social cultural experience of the indigenous Bui traditions and ritual performances without leaving the comfort of the Americas. This Friday Cultural Celebration ticket is for ONE adult. Please note that no meals are available with this ticket. Guests with this ticket type will ONLY be admitted to the event for which the ticket has been purchased.

seeMoreDetailsMobile