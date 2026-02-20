ACHANGE 2026 ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DUES

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ACHANGE 2026 Individual Membership Dues includes free admission for our 2-day Summer Housing Symposium and discounted registration for additional events, voting and participation in the Annual Membership Meeting (March 31), and notifications of events around the state.
ACHANGE 2026 Organizational Membership Dues includes membership for three staff members, free admission for three staff members for our 2-day Summer Housing Symposium and discounted registration for additional events, voting and participation in the Annual Membership Meeting (March 31), and notifications of events around the state.
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