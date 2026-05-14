Central Virginia Healthcare Executives Group

Hosted by

Central Virginia Healthcare Executives Group

About this event

ACHE District 2 Mini Congress Hosted by CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT and ACHE of the Triad

100 S 12th St

Richmond, VA 23219, USA

Weekend Pass: Participating Chapter Members
$450
Available until Jun 30

Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad.

Weekend Pass: Other ACHE Members
$550
Available until Jun 30

Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above.

Weekend Pass: Non-Members
$650
Available until Jun 30

Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Friday Day Pass: Participating Chapter Members
$180
Available until Jun 30

Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.

Friday Day Pass: Other ACHE Members
$210
Available until Jun 30

Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.

Friday Day Pass: Non-ACHE Member
$240
Available until Jun 30

Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.

Saturday Day Pass: Participating Chapter Members
$225
Available until Jun 30

Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Saturday Signature Lunch.

Saturday Day Pass: Other ACHE Members
$260
Available until Jun 30

Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Saturday Signature Lunch.

Saturday Day Pass: Non-ACHE Member
$300
Available until Jun 30

Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Signature Saturday Lunch.

Sunday Day Pass: Participating Chapter Members
$135
Available until Jun 30

Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.

Sunday Day Pass: Other ACHE Members
$160
Available until Jun 30

Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.

Sunday Day Pass: Non-ACHE Members
$180
Available until Jun 30

Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.

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