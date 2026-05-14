ACHE District 2 Mini Congress Hosted by CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT and ACHE of the Triad

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About this event
Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad.
Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above.
Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.
Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.
Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Friday and the Friday Dinner Reception.
Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Saturday Signature Lunch.
Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Saturday Signature Lunch.
Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Saturday and the Signature Saturday Lunch.
Current members of the participating chapters presenting this event: CVHEG, ACHE-TENC, HCAT, and ACHE of the Triad. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.
Active members of the American College of Healthcare Executives who are not members of the participating chapters listed above. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.
Individuals who are not current members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. This pass includes admission for Sunday and the Sunday Signature Brunch.
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