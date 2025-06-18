Educational Foundation Of The Southeasttexaschapter
About this event
ACHE-SETC Annual Chapter Sponsorships
Platinum
$25,000
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. Four tickets at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. Three tickets to annual
conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. Four introductions to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. Four tickets at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. Three tickets to annual
conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. Four introductions to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Gold
$15,000
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. Two tickets at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. Two tickets to annual conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. Two introductions to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. Two tickets at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. Two tickets to annual conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. Two introductions to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Silver
$7,500
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. One ticket at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. One ticket to annual conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. One introduction to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website. One ticket at quarterly breakfasts & table sponsor signage. One ticket to annual conference and booth. Featured sponsor spotlight. Host one webinar or moderate Fall conference panel. One introduction to someone they want to meet (hand-offs).
Bronze
$2,500
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website.
Recognition verbally, printed, and on website. Publish article on website.
Add a donation for Educational Foundation Of The Southeasttexaschapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!