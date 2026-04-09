ACHF Enrollment

About this event
Current ACHF members who turn in their application and pay full tuition by April 24, waive the $20 application fee.
Birth - 2 years of age
One shirt per child is included in the tuition fee. If you have ordered extra shirts, please select those here.
Optional - If you chose to order long sleeve shirts, please select that here.
Optional - If you chose to order sweatshirts, please select that here.
Optional - If you chose to order a hoodie, please select that here.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!