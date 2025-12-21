AC Football Boosters' Membership Program

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About the memberships
Valid until June 3, 2027
Fan of ACHS Football Booster program and want to support the Boosters' Nutrition and Student Enrichment Program.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Super Fan of ACHS Football Booster program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
Supporter of ACHS Football Booster program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
Spirit of ACHS Football Booster program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
Advocate of ACHS Football program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
WHITE Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football & Titan Athletics program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
BLUE Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football program & Titan Athletics program!
Valid until June 3, 2027
Red Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football program and Titan Athletics program!
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