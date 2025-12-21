ACHS Football Boosters

Offered by

ACHS Football Boosters

About the memberships

AC Football Boosters' Membership Program

TITAN FAN
$25

Valid until June 3, 2027

Fan of ACHS Football Booster program and want to support the Boosters' Nutrition and Student Enrichment Program.

  • Name listed on the AC Football Boosters website donor list
  • Invite to our Instagram to get updates and highlights
TITAN SUPER FAN
$50

Valid until June 3, 2027

Super Fan of ACHS Football Booster program!

  • TITAN FAN level benefits +
  • Shout out in the AC Football Booster Newsletter
TITAN SUPPORTER
$100

Valid until June 3, 2027

Supporter of ACHS Football Booster program!

  • TITAN SUPER FAN level benefits +
  • $10 credit for photo purchases in the 2026 season gallery
TITAN SPIRIT
$250

Valid until June 3, 2027

Spirit of ACHS Football Booster program!

  • TITAN SUPPORTER level benefits +
  • Upgrade to $20 credit for photo purchases in the 2026 season gallery
  • Booster Lane at Concessions - must show membership card
TITAN ADVOCATE
$500

Valid until June 3, 2027

Advocate of ACHS Football program!

  • TITAN SPIRIT Level benefits +
  • AC Football Booster social media shoutout to you or your family
  • Name listed on the end of season Booster recognition banner


TITAN CHAMPION - WHITE LEVEL SPONSOR
$1,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

WHITE Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football & Titan Athletics program!

  • AC Boosters Social media shout out to you or your family
  • Banner displayed in Stadium Fields for all Fall & Spring Events. (Must provide design)
  • Digital Ad on the LED scorer’s table during basketball & volleyball events.
  • 75% of your donation goes to AC Football Boosters and 25% to the ACHS Athletics program.
TITAN HERO - BLUE LEVEL SPONSOR
$2,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

BLUE Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football program & Titan Athletics program!

  • Same as TITAN CHAMPION - WHITE LEVEL SPONSOR +
  • Logo listed on the Titan Athletics Website
  • 75% of your donation goes to AC Football Boosters and 25% to the Athletics program.
TITAN LEGEND - RED LEVEL SPONSOR
$3,000

Valid until June 3, 2027

Red Sponsor Fan of ACHS Football program and Titan Athletics program!

  • Same as TITAN HERO - BLUE LEVEL SPONSOR +
  • PA Announcements during Varsity Football and Varsity Basketball games
  • Logo listed on the Titan Athletics Ticketing App
  • Logo listed in Titan Athletics Weekly Newsletter
  • 75% of your donation goes to AC Football Boosters and 25% to the Athletics program.
Add a donation for ACHS Football Boosters

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