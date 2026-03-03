ACHS Summer Football Program Bonanza

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About this event
Football team candidates are invited to join our summer training bootcamp taught by Pure Motion.
Pure Motion provides a safe, structured environment during the summer for our student-athletes with 4 hours of instruction and training daily.
The camp teaches discipline through drills and dedication to the game.
Gift will be acknowledged on our website, social media and may be Anonymous or named per your preference.
Summer is hot and our student-athletes are hungry and thirsty! We provide two meals - Breakfast and Lunch to accompany the Summer training program. These are key to teach proper nutrition to safely build muscle and bone in these early years.
Typical summer enrollment is: 150 student-athletes
All students are eligible for free breakfast & lunch during the school year. However, according to US News and World Report - 47% of our ACHS students are economically disadvantaged and may experience food insecurity during the summer months. These meals may provide a lifelife for some and very important.
This is an undesignated gift for what you need most for the Summer Program
$
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