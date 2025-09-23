ACI 14th Annual Thanksgiving Feed 1000+ Seniors Volunteers Needed

3044 John F. Kennedy Blvd

Jersey City, NJ 07306

Awesome Packer Shift 2:00pm-4pm
free

Help us prepare for the big day by packaging the delicious meals that will be delivered to seniors. Your hands-on assistance will ensure that every meal is ready to bring joy to those in need.

Awesome Packer Shift 3pm-5pm
free

Awesome Packer 3:30pm-4:45pm
free

Awesome Driver 2pm-4pm
free

Be the heart of our operation by delivering meals directly to seniors. Your role is essential in spreading warmth and care to those who need it most.

Awesome Driver 3pm-5pm
free

Awesome Driver 4pm-6pm
free

Awesome Driver 5pm-6pm
free

Unloading 1:00pm-2:00pm
free

Unloading the food and items into the school to setup.

Awesome Other Needed Assistance 2pm-4pm
free

Lend a hand wherever it’s needed! From organizing to setup and cleanup, your support in various tasks will help make this event a smooth success.

Awesome Other Needed Assistance 3pm-5pm
free

Awesome Other Needed Assistance 4pm-5:15pm
free

Awesome Caller 1:30pm-3:30pm
free

Spread the excitement by calling seniors to let them know their meal is on the way! Your friendly voice will add a personal touch to the delivery experience.

Awesome Caller 2:30pm-4:30pm
free

Awesome Caller 3:30pm-5:15pm
free

Awesome Caller 4:30pm-5:15pm
free

Transport from 512 Ocean Ave to School W/ Car 10:30am
free

Help transport items from our office location to Golden Door Charter School.

Transport from 239 Ocean Ave to School W/ Car 10:30am
free

Location From: Dr. Maya Angelou School (PS #20), Jersey City across from the Bayview Cemetery

Location To: Golden Door Charter School, Jersey City, NJ 07306 (Journal Square)

