Aquarium Club of Maryland

Aquarium Club of Maryland

ACM Blackworm Breeder Box Workshop

940 Pulaski Hwy

Havre De Grace, MD 21078, USA

Fluval Blackworm breeder box kit
$30

Items included in the kit are:

1 portion of blackworms

1 Fluval breeder box

1 Plastic shoebox

1 Tweezers

1 Pair of gloves

1 Razor blade

1 Disposable cutting board

1 Disposable strainer

1 Deli cup

1 Portion of water

1 ACM goodie bag

Fry tray Blackworm breeder box kit
$50

Items included in the kit are:

1 portion of blackworms

1 3D printed fry tray

1 Plastic shoebox

1 Tweezers

1 Pair of gloves

1 Razor blade

1 Disposable cutting board

1 Disposable strainer

1 Deli cup

1 Portion of water

1 ACM goodie bag

