Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehab. Merch

2026 Calendar (pick up) item
2026 Calendar (pick up)
$15

Pick up begins on November 21 at 5pm.


The 2026 Acorn Acres Wildlife Desk Calendar features our patients and ambassadors, including baby Belvedere the Virginia Opossum on the cover. Enjoy wildlife facts each month and a self-standing design with artwork on both sides of every page. Your purchase directly supports wildlife rehabilitation in Lancaster County.

2026 Calendar (shipping) item
2026 Calendar (shipping)
$20

Calendars will begin shipping on Monday, November 24, 2025.


