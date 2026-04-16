ACO's An Enchanted Evening Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail: $3,000
Enjoy your stay at an amazing beach house in Oxnard, California for 3 nights (weeknights only). This 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom home is walking distance to Silver Strand Beach & Channel Island Harbor. Drink your morning coffee while taking in the amazing views from the rooftop deck. Get ready to relax and rest in this lovely home.
Starting bid
Retail: $240
Enjoy dinner for two at the talk of the town and Italian culinary delight, Bess Restaurant. Then walk on over to the Sierra Madre Playhouse and take in a show for two people.
Starting bid
Retail: $390
Enjoy 3 day passes for Steve and Kate's Summer Camp in Pasadena for your child.
Starting bid
Retail: $750
Enjoy a stay for 2 nights at The Line Hotel in Koreatown. Relax and rejuvinate in a Hollywood Hills view room. You will also enjoy dinner for two at Wilde's Restaurant in Los Feliz and a $100 gift card to Belle's Bagels in Highland Park.
*blackout dates may apply
Starting bid
Retail: $250
Become a member at the amazing Vidiots theater and video store in Eagle Rock!
Membership Includes:
-ticket pre-sale for members
-$3 discount on member tickets for regular screenings
-Four FREE popcorns per year
-Invitation to special members only screening
-Free video store rental on you BIRTHDAY
-No late fees at the video store
-Seven night rentals
-Two free regular screening event tickets per year
-Ten free video store rentals per year
-10% member discount on merch
-We will add you as a "close friend" on Instagram Stories, and you'll get the inside scoop on all things Vidiots, DM us with your name and email to be included as a "close friend"
Starting bid
Retail: $575
Set your kid up for a fun filled artistic summer. You will enjoy 1 month of music lessons at Encore Music, 1 month of classes at Bloom School of Music & Dance and a 4 week class at Makers & Clay Studio.
Starting bid
Retail: $2,750
Your kid will enjoy a spot at Camp Adventurewood's Tuesday/Thursday session that runs from June 16th-July 23rd in Pasadena.
Starting bid
Retail: $350
Enjoy a one night stay at this beautiful desert hotel. Your stay includes breakfast for two.
*can be used Sunday-Thursday
Starting bid
Retail: $395
Start your evening with dinner at Woon Homestyle Chinese Restaurant followed by a sweet treat from Carmela. Then head to the Pasadena Playhouse to take in a show on the Mainstage for two. End the evening with two beer flights and two crowlers at Wild Parrot Brewing Company.
Starting bid
Retail: $850
You bidding on a voucher for a Sloomoo Slime experience, 4 semi private lessons at Waterworks Pasadena, admission & skate rental for 4 at the Pasadena Ice Skating Center, 3 one day passes at SkyZone Alhambra and a membership for the day (up to 6 people) at the Skirball Cultural Center.
Starting bid
Retail: $200
You are bidding on a household level friends of the Gamble House membership. This includes free tours for two, a 20% discount at the bookstore, invitations to exclusive events & more. You will also enjoy a guided tour of the Arroyo Seco by Aveson parent & program director of the One Arroyo Foundation, Paloma Avila. Explore native plant communities, learn how to identify key species and hear how restoration efforts are improving habitat and watershed health. Along the way, the walk will highlight the layered history of the Arroyo, while connecting these stories to present day conservation work.
Starting bid
Retail $220
You are bidding on 2 one day theme park tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood. Enjoy the day at this iconic Hollywood theme park!
Starting bid
Retail: PRICELESS
You could be the winner of the gorgeous handmade 60"x60" foundation paper pieced quilt. The pattern is entitled "Hope is The Thing With Feathers," and is inspired by the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Our very own 2nd grade parent, Mandi Moss Holmes, crafted this unique quilt in honor of our community.
*actual quilt colors may slightly vary from picture
Starting bid
Retail: $150
Nourishing moms nourishes babies. Our organic oil blend promotes healthy, hydrated skin before and after baby arrives. Our save-all salve can help heal skin woes from nursing discomfort or diaper rashes, formulated for both mom and baby. Magnesium-rich dream cream reduces muscle cramps in pregnancy as well as aids in restorative sleep for the whole family. Finally, Milk & Nourish Tea is our standby blend which nourishes you so that you can nourish your baby.
All items made with organic ingredients and formulated for safe use for all ages.
Donated by Aveson parent, Stefanie Werdmuller, IBCLC, CPD
Starting bid
Retail: $270
Enjoy a $100 gift card to the luxurious Burke Williams Spa in Pasadena paired with one month of unlimited classes at Crescent Yoga.
Starting bid
Retail: $120
Enjoy a lovely set of jewelry from Oh Clem! including a 22" gold snake chain, gold chunky huggie earrings and pearl huggie hoop charms. All jewelry is waterproof and tarnish free.
Starting bid
Retail: PRICELESS
Your student and one friend get to enjoy an afternoon tea date with the one and only Ms. Amelia!
Starting bid
Retail: PRICELESS
Your student and one friend get to have an afterschool pickleball lesson with Ms. Yeh!
Starting bid
Retail: PRICELESS
Your student and one friend get to enjoy and afternoon with Ms. Molly at dym Book & Boba Shop in Pasadena. She will purchase each student boba and two books!
Starting bid
Retail: PRICELESS
Your student and 3 friends get to spend an afternoon with Ms. Charissa playing Dungeons & Dragons one-shot!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!