ACP Membership

This membership level is intended for individual consultants and interested compost industry stakeholders without representing a company. This membership includes one seat.
Supporter Member
$300
This level of membership is intended for on-farm or small scale composters, start-ups, and other advocates for compost in California. This membership includes two seats.
Bronze Membership
$500
This membership is level is intended for non-profits, universities, companies worth less than $10 million, and municipalities with a population less than 500,000. This membership includes two seats and is board eligible after three years of membership.
Silver Membership
$1,000
This membership level is intended for composters who produce less than 12,500 tons of compost per year, non-compost companies that are worth more than $10 million, and municipalities with a population greater than 500,000. This membership includes three seats and is board eligible after three years of membership.
Gold Membership
$2,500
This membership is intended for compost companies that produce more than 12,500 tons of compost per year. If you would prefer to pay by credit card, please email [email protected] for a payment link. This membership includes six seats and is board eligible after three years of membership.
Platinum Membership
$5,000
This membership is intended for composters who produce more than 75,000 tons per year. If you would prefer to pay by credit card, please email [email protected] for a payment link. This membership includes ten seats and is board eligible after three years of membership.
