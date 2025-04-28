ACRP's 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Rt 711 S

729 Fairway lane, Ligonier, PA 15658, USA

Tournament Sponsor - $2,000
$2,000
• 2 Foursomes • Sponsor Name on Golfer Goodie Bags • Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets • Each Golfer receives Free Round at Putting Contest • Tee Sign • Full Page Color Ad in the Program • Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity
Major Sponsor - $1,250
$1,250
• 1 Foursome • Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets • Tee Sign • Full Page Color Ad in Program • Recognition at Dinner
Corporate Team Sponsors - $800
$800
• 1 Foursome • Tee Sign • 1/2 Page Color Ad in Program • Recognition at Dinner
Putting Contest Sponsors - $500
$500
• Tee Sign • Full Page Color Ad in Program • Opportunity Table at the Putting Green • Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity
Lunch Sponsor (5 Available) - $250
$250
• Name at Lunch Buffet • Full Page Color Ad in Program • Recognition at Dinner
Team Sponsors - $600
$600
• Get (4) of Your Friends Together for a Team
Individual Sponsor- $150
$150
Individual Sponsor
Tee Sponsor - $150
$150
• Tee Sign (18” x 24” ) • Recognition in Program
Program Advertising : Full Page Ad (5"x8") - $100
$100
Full Page Ad (5"x8") - $100
Program Advertising: 1/2 Page Ad (5"x4") - $50
$50
1/2 Page Ad (5"x4") - $50
Program Advertising: 1/4 Page Ad (5"x2-3/4") - $25
$25
1/4 Page Ad (5"x2-3/4") - $25
$

