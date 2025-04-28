ACRP's 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

• 2 Foursomes • Sponsor Name on Golfer Goodie Bags • Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets • Each Golfer receives Free Round at Putting Contest • Tee Sign • Full Page Color Ad in the Program • Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity

• 2 Foursomes • Sponsor Name on Golfer Goodie Bags • Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets • Each Golfer receives Free Round at Putting Contest • Tee Sign • Full Page Color Ad in the Program • Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity

seeMoreDetailsMobile