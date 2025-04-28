ACRP's 23rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

• 2 Foursomes
• Sponsor Name on Golfer Goodie Bags
• Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets
• Each Golfer receives Free Round at Putting Contest
• Tee Sign
• Full Page Color Ad in the Program
• Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity
Major Sponsor - $1,250
• 1 Foursome
• Each Golfer receives 20 Door Prize Tickets
• Tee Sign
• Full Page Color Ad in Program
• Recognition at Dinner
Corporate Team Sponsors - $800
• 1 Foursome
• Tee Sign
• 1/2 Page Color Ad in Program
• Recognition at Dinner
Putting Contest Sponsors - $500
• Tee Sign
• Full Page Color Ad in Program
• Opportunity Table at the Putting Green
• Recognition at Dinner & Event Publicity
Lunch Sponsor (5 Available) - $250
• Name at Lunch Buffet
• Full Page Color Ad in Program
• Recognition at Dinner
Team Sponsors - $600
• Get (4) of Your Friends Together for a Team
Individual Sponsor- $150
Individual Sponsor
Tee Sponsor - $150
• Tee Sign (18” x 24” )
• Recognition in Program
Program Advertising : Full Page Ad (5"x8") - $100
Full Page Ad (5"x8") - $100
Program Advertising: 1/2 Page Ad (5"x4") - $50
1/2 Page Ad (5"x4") - $50
Program Advertising: 1/4 Page Ad (5"x2-3/4") - $25