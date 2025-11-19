Acrylic Basics: It’s The Most Wonderful Time

About this event
207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA
16x20 canvas
This option helps us never turn away an artist wanting to learn more! Thank you for your support & let us know if you'd be interested in volunteering with us!
Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you, please talk to us about volunteering opportunities.
Paint the design of your choice in a large 24x24 throw pillow cover.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!