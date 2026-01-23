Arts In The Burg

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Arts In The Burg

About this event

Acrylic Basics: Open Workshop with Kristie Webb

Arts In The Burg

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

Bring your own piece
$15

Choose this ticket if you are bringing in a piece you've started in another class

16x20 Canvas
$22

16x20 canvas

Round Doorhanger Base
$24

Round Doorhanger base

24x24 Canvas Pillow Cover
$25
11x14 Stretch Canvas
$18
Can’t Afford Full Price
$14

Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you. We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!

I’d like to help by paying a little more
$35

Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

Add a donation for Arts In The Burg

$

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