Offered by

Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition

About the memberships

ACSRC HOPE Dealer Network

Foundation Dealer
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

As a Foundation Dealer you will receive:

Welcome packet + digital HOPE Dealer badge

Quarterly Newsletter

Invitation to all events

Monthly updates and stories

Name listed on website donor page

Group social media thank-you

ACSRC Hope Dealer window decal

(suggested $15-$25 monthly)

Stability Dealer
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

As a Stability Dealer you will receive:

All Foundation Dealer perks

HOPE Dealer Network decal

Early invitations to ACSRC events

Recognition & Partnership Visibility

Name listed in annual impact report

Optional business listing on website supporter page

ACSRC Hope Dealer 20-ounce laser engraved tumbler

(suggested $30-$75 monthly)

Transformation Dealer
Pay what you can

Valid until March 21, 2027

As a Transformation Dealer you will receive:

All Stability Dealer perks

Private executive briefing with ACSRC leadership

Recognition & Partnership Visibility

Prominent logo/name placement on website

Recognition at events

2 ACSRC Hope Dealer T-shirts

(suggested $250-$500 annually)

Add a donation for Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition

$

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