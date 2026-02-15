ACSRC HOPE Dealer Network

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
As a Foundation Dealer you will receive:
Welcome packet + digital HOPE Dealer badge
Quarterly Newsletter
Invitation to all events
Monthly updates and stories
Name listed on website donor page
Group social media thank-you
ACSRC Hope Dealer window decal
(suggested $15-$25 monthly)
Renews monthly
As a Stability Dealer you will receive:
All Foundation Dealer perks
HOPE Dealer Network decal
Early invitations to ACSRC events
Recognition & Partnership Visibility
Name listed in annual impact report
Optional business listing on website supporter page
ACSRC Hope Dealer 20-ounce laser engraved tumbler
(suggested $30-$75 monthly)
Valid until March 21, 2027
As a Transformation Dealer you will receive:
All Stability Dealer perks
Private executive briefing with ACSRC leadership
Recognition & Partnership Visibility
Prominent logo/name placement on website
Recognition at events
2 ACSRC Hope Dealer T-shirts
(suggested $250-$500 annually)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!