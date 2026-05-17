ACT Concessions & Merchandise Sales

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Discounted gray T Shirt with Caught in the ACT on back and small ACT logo on front
Gray & purple 3/4 length sleeve jersey with small ACT logo on front and large ACT logo on back
White & purple 3/4 length sleeve jersey with small ACT logo on the front and large ACT logo on the back
16 oz water
10 oz bottle
Assorted chip bags
Single cupcake
2 cupcakes from Top Cakes
1 regular box size
4 cupcakes from Top Cakes
ziplock bag of homemade cookies
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