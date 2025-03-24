Act Now to Attend Lunch With A Loved One

29810 Wickerd Rd

Menifee, CA 92584, USA

Lunch with a Loved One
$10
One ticket per adult attending. (2 adults max per family) One ticket per adult is good to have lunch with all students attending SBE. (for example if you have 2 students you may have lunch with both students at their designated time for the same $10, but please note that only one lunch will be served per adult)
