ACT of Valor Basketball Classic Community Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Business name listed on event sponsor recognition
Recognition on VetReset social media
Recognition during the event
Business name or logo included in event recognition materials
Recognition on VetReset social media
Recognition as a Feature Court Sponsor during the event
Business name or logo included on event recognition signage
Verbal recognition during the Championship Game
Recognition on VetReset social media
Name included in post‑event thank‑you recognition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!