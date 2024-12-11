Act Out Productions Holiday Auction- Extended

Looking for an unforgettable, hilarious, and mystifying experience for your next get together or company party? Magic with Michael Graves has you covered! With reviews like the following below, it's no wonder why he's received glowing marks. "Michael performed for our team holiday party which took place about two weeks ago. We had a group of about 20 people and he absolutely blew us all away with his show! Our group was nonstop laughing and in awe of the what we were hearing and seeing. Everybody was part of show. Once his show was over he walked around and did up close magic and kept engaging with our group. Even when Michael was about to leave we had a team member show up late missing the whole show; Michael then reengaged and did some tricks just for that team member so he could also be part of the experience. He made it the best company party we've had. I will be sharing his information with many other businesses and friends. Highly recommend! Rating: 5* Reviewer: Justin Nelson Event Date: February 10th, 2024 Services Provided: Comedy Magician, Mentalist" Value: $1,500

