Act Out Productions Holiday Auction- Extended

As a wrap up from our 2024 season, spread some love this holiday season with the force, May the 4th style. In this package, you'll get:
• One signed artwork
• One color changing glass mug (add cold water to see!)
• And one signed container for the mug
Value: $35
Country Blossom Farms- Family Package
$50
Starting bid
Made with local love, we have a variety of goods from the beloved Country Blossom Farms. This includes:
• Dehydrated Apples
• Measuring Cups and Spoons
• One Jar of Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
• Two CBF Hard Cider Cups
• A gift certificate to 4 Farm Admission ($64)
• A "Fresh & Local" Sweatshirt (size large)
• All enclosed in a Country Blossom Farms Fabric Tote
Value: $150
Raw & Co- Beauty Care Package
$50
Starting bid
Take care of your skin during this holiday season! This package includes:
• One Foaming Facial Cleanser
• One Tightening Toner
• One Silk Facial Moisturizer
Value: $110
Let's Roam- 2 Player Date Upgrade Scavenger Hunt Pass
$20
Starting bid
Join the wildly fun scavenger hunt adventures through Let's Roam. Let's Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill seekers like you. You will get to choose how and where to explore, such as:
• Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
• Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
• Get wild on a zoo hunt
• Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
• Discover nightlife on a bar hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let's Roam app. Start your hunt anytime!
Learn more at letsroam.com
Let's Roam- 2 Player Date Upgrade Scavenger Hunt Pass
$20
Starting bid
Join the wildly fun scavenger hunt adventures through Let's Roam. Let's Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill seekers like you. You will get to choose how and where to explore, such as:
• Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
• Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
• Get wild on a zoo hunt
• Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
• Discover nightlife on a bar hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let's Roam app. Start your hunt anytime!
Learn more at letsroam.com
$25 Gift Certificate from Gourmet Gift Baskets
$10
Starting bid
GourmetGiftBaskets.com was founded in 2002 with family values and the desire to provide exceptional gifts for all of life’s special occasions. Through years of working in his family’s flower shop in New Hampshire, President & CEO Ryan Abood naturally realized an opening to provide handmade, high quality gift baskets. What began with two family members in the basement of a flower shop has exploded into a company recognized multiple times by Inc. 500, Internet Retailer, Enterprise Bank, and more, while still remaining true to its core values of exceptional gourmet ingredients handcrafted with care. Plus, GourmetGiftBaskets was just ranked the # 1 online Food shop by Newsweek magazine for 2020, so you can feel confident working with a trusted company.
Exquisite Soaps and More- Self Care Package
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a variety of handmade specialty soap products. This includes:
• One cashmere bath bomb
• One cashmere body soap
• One cashmere foaming sugar scrub
• One rose quartz bath truffle
• One purple wash glove
Value: $40
Tastefully Simple- Sweet and Seasoned Package
$25
Starting bid
This package includes the following:
• Fab Five recipes
• Seasoned Salt seasoning
• Onion Onion seasoning
• Garlic Garlic seasoning
• Absolutely Almond pound cake mix
• Bountiful Beer Bread mix
Value: $50+
Alexandria YMCA- Five Guest Passes
$25
Starting bid
As a great family package, these guest passes entitles you to one free visit per pass. Please note- one guest pass per person per visit. Value: $50
Red Bearded Vet- Handmade Patriotic Package
$50
Starting bid
Handmade by local artist and suicide awareness advocate, Red Bearded Vet, these intricate and patriotic boxes include designs representing some of the branches of the military, including:
• Air Force
• US Army
• Navy
• Marine Corps
• Along with an American Flag Design
Red Bearded Vet's focus is to celebrate life and raise awareness against suicide.
#survivetogether
Package Value: $125
Viking Bank- Comfort & Hockey Package
$35
Starting bid
Who doesn't want to get comfy and warm during the holidays?! This package includes the following:
• One wooden crate
• Two super soft blankets
• One set of gloves
• And Two VIP Tickets to an Alexandria Blizzard Hockey game!
Overall value: $100
Let's Roam- 10 Player Scavenger Hunt Pass
$65
Starting bid
Join the wildly fun scavenger hunt adventures through Let's Roam. Let's Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill seekers like you. You will get to choose how and where to explore, such as:
• Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
• Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
• Get wild on a zoo hunt
• Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
• Discover nightlife on a bar hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let's Roam app. Start your hunt anytime!
Learn more at letsroam.com
Let's Roam- 10 Player Scavenger Hunt Pass
$65
Starting bid
Join the wildly fun scavenger hunt adventures through Let's Roam. Let's Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill seekers like you. You will get to choose how and where to explore, such as:
• Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
• Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
• Get wild on a zoo hunt
• Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
• Discover nightlife on a bar hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let's Roam app. Start your hunt anytime!
Learn more at letsroam.com
Let's Roam- 10 Player Scavenger Hunt Pass
$65
Starting bid
Join the wildly fun scavenger hunt adventures through Let's Roam. Let's Roam activities were made for fun-lovers and thrill seekers like you. You will get to choose how and where to explore, such as:
• Journey through the city on a scavenger hunt tour
• Adventure inside on an in-home scavenger hunt
• Get wild on a zoo hunt
• Explore your local haunts on a ghost hunt
• Discover nightlife on a bar hunt
All of our adventures are digitally guided through the top-rated Let's Roam app. Start your hunt anytime!
Learn more at letsroam.com
Leighton Broadcasting- Mall of America Family Package
$110
Starting bid
Whether you enjoy mini golf at Moose Mountain, the Crayola Experience, or Nickelodeon Universe, we've got you covered! This package includes:
• Four Nickelodeon Universe Wristbands
• Four Crayola Experience Wristbands
• Four Moose Mountain Admission Passes
Value: $250
Michael Graves- Private Magic Show for up to 25 Guests
$825
Starting bid
Looking for an unforgettable, hilarious, and mystifying experience for your next get together or company party? Magic with Michael Graves has you covered! With reviews like the following below, it's no wonder why he's received glowing marks.
"Michael performed for our team holiday party which took place about two weeks ago. We had a group of about 20 people and he absolutely blew us all away with his show! Our group was nonstop laughing and in awe of the what we were hearing and seeing. Everybody was part of show. Once his show was over he walked around and did up close magic and kept engaging with our group. Even when Michael was about to leave we had a team member show up late missing the whole show; Michael then reengaged and did some tricks just for that team member so he could also be part of the experience. He made it the best company party we've had. I will be sharing his information with many other businesses and friends. Highly recommend!
Rating: 5* Reviewer: Justin Nelson
Event Date: February 10th, 2024
Services Provided: Comedy Magician, Mentalist"
Value: $1,500
LuxGive- Broadway Premier (One Day Experience for 2 Guests)
$2,800
Starting bid
This is a one-day zero night experience for two guests in New York.
Enjoy the best of Broadway with an exclusive insider experience:
• Begin your night with an all-inclusive dinner at one of the famed restaurants on Broadway's Restaurant Row.
• Look behind the curtain with a meet-and-greet dining experience featuring a cast member from your chosen Broadway show.
• Sit back and enjoy your Broadway show with Orchestra Seats offering exceptional stage views.
Notes-
• 12 months to book and 24 months from purchase date to complete experience.
• Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
• Subject to availability. Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
Value: $5,400
LuxGive- Memories of Mexico (2 Guests on a 4 Night Trip)
$1,200
Starting bid
This trip is for two guests staying in one master room on a four night trip to Mexico.
Make unforgettable memories in Mexico in one of four award-winning luxury resorts:
• Discover Mexican paradise with a stay at your choice of AAA Four Diamond award-winning luxury resort in Nuevo Nayarit, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Puerto Penasco.
• Unwind in an elegant master room with private terrace.
• Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling swimming pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more.
• Take advantage of wellness center access and preferred rates on golf.
Notes-
• 12 months to book and 18 months from December 6th to travel.
• Airfare not included
• A $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Additionally, hotel taxes are required and payable at checkout.
• Limit one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including Semana Santa, Christmas and New Year's weeks.
Value: $4,500
LuxGive-California Soar & Sip(1 Day Experience for 2 Guests)
$2,300
Starting bid
This is a one-day no night experience through California Wine Country.
Soar and sip your way through California Wine Country on a unique wine experience:
• Soar across sun-kissed skies on a breathtaking hot air balloon tour above Sonoma, with Champagne toast and round-trip transportation.
• Indulge in Wine Country's celebrated gastronomy aboard a Napa wine train as you savor a 3-course lunch or dinner.
Notes-
• 12 months to book and 24 months from December 6th, 2024 to complete experience.
• Airfare not included.
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning.
• Subject to availability. Blackout dates include July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
Value: $4,500
LuxGive- Heavenly Hawaii (2 Guests+ on a 7 Night Trip)
$1,400
Starting bid
This trip is for two guests and two children staying in one room on a seven night trip to Hawaii.
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii:
• Seek sun-kissed serenity in Hawaii at your choice of top-rated luxury resorts on Oahu and the Big Island.
• Indulge thanks to elegant suites and access to resort amenities.
• Unwind with first-class amenities from on-site tennis and golf, to beach access, spas, and more!
Notes-
• Winners have 12 months to book from December 6th to confirm their reservation and travel.
• Airfare not included
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning.
• Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
• Winners are responsible for a refundable damage deposit due upon redemption.
• This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
• Subject to availability and travel year round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks.
Value: $4,700
LuxGive- Private Chef Soiree (1 Day Experience for 6 Guests)
$1,850
Starting bid
Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your home:
• Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for up to six guests.
• Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
• Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Notes-
• 12 months to book and 24 months from event date for the chef to travel to you.
• Airfare not included (if necessary)
• Premium Guest Services included for trip planning
• Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, NYE. Extensions are available on request.
Value: $3,500
