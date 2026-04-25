ACT-SO AWARDS CEREMONY

About this event
100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!
100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!
100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!
100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!