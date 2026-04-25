NEWARK NAACP ACT-SO

Hosted by

NEWARK NAACP ACT-SO

About this event

ACT-SO AWARDS CEREMONY

498-544 W Market St

Newark, NJ 07107, USA

Awards Ceremony Ticket
$10
Bronze Sponsorship
$25

100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!

Silver Sponsorship
$50

100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!

Gold Sponsorship
$100

100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!

Platinum Sponsorship
$200

100% of your donations go towards our NNJ ACT-SO Students!! Help our students get to nationals with an additional donation!

Add a donation for NEWARK NAACP ACT-SO

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