Active 20-30 Foundation Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Vanilla and toast, plus blackcurrant, brambly blackberries, florals, resiny herbs and cedar unfolding in the glass. Full-bodied with a fine but firm tannin structure that speaks of longevity, the palate offers up pleasing tart cherry fruit spiced with anise.
Starting bid
One of the venerable names in American Cabernet. Featuring aromas and flavors of black currant jam, rose petals, chocolate, and sandalwood. Aged longer in oak barrel and ready to drink now.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!