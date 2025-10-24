Active 20-30 Foundation

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Active 20-30 Foundation

About this event

Active 20-30 Foundation Silent Auction

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, 2018 item
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, 2018
$52

Starting bid

Vanilla and toast, plus blackcurrant, brambly blackberries, florals, resiny herbs and cedar unfolding in the glass. Full-bodied with a fine but firm tannin structure that speaks of longevity, the palate offers up pleasing tart cherry fruit spiced with anise.

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, 2020 item
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley, 2020
$52

Starting bid

One of the venerable names in American Cabernet. Featuring aromas and flavors of black currant jam, rose petals, chocolate, and sandalwood. Aged longer in oak barrel and ready to drink now.

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