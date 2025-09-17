New Member Dues and Fees

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Q1= July, August, September
These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]
No expiration
Q2= October, November, December
These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]
No expiration
Q3= January, February, March
These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]
No expiration
Q4= April, May, June (current term)
These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]
No expiration
Annual National and local dues for upcoming term.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!