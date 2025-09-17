Active 20-30 Greater Sacramento No. 1032

Offered by

Active 20-30 Greater Sacramento No. 1032

About the memberships

New Member Dues and Fees

Q1 New member- prorated annual dues
$195

No expiration

Q1= July, August, September


These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]

Q2 New member- prorated annual dues
$146.25

No expiration

Q2= October, November, December


These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]

Q3 New member- prorated annual dues
$97.50

No expiration

Q3= January, February, March


These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]

Q4 New member- prorated annual dues
$48.75

No expiration

Q4= April, May, June (current term)

These prorated dues cover the dues for the term we are currently in. We pay our dues in advance of each term. If you'd like a link for payment plans for next term, email [email protected]

Active Member Annual Dues
$195

No expiration

Annual National and local dues for upcoming term.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!