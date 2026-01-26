Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

Hosted by

Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

About this event

Active-Duty Hub - The 2026 Southern New Jersey Coast Guard Ball

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk Wildwood, NJ 08260

Tier 1: E4 and below, GS-5, NAF Employees
$40

Your ticket includes Dinner and Two Complimentary Drinks. You may also have a chance to win a door prize.


We will also provide Shuttle Service from 2 Base Housing Stops to and from the WWCC starting at 5:15pm, ending at 11pm.

Tier 2: E5, E6, GS-6, and GS-7, WG 1-5
$50

Your ticket includes Dinner and Two Complimentary Drinks. You may also have a chance to win a door prize.


We will also provide Shuttle Service from 2 Base Housing Stops to and from the WWCC starting at 5:15pm, ending at 11pm.

Tier 3: E7, E8, CWO2, CWO3, O1 to O3 & GS-8 to GS-12, WG
$70

Your ticket includes Dinner and Two Complimentary Drinks. You may also have a chance to win a door prize.


We will also provide Shuttle Service from 2 Base Housing Stops to and from the WWCC starting at 5:15pm, ending at 11pm.

Tier 4: E9, CWO4, O4, GS-13 & Above
$80

Your ticket includes Dinner and Two Complimentary Drinks. You may also have a chance to win a door prize.


We will also provide Shuttle Service from 2 Base Housing Stops to and from the WWCC starting at 5:15pm, ending at 11pm.

Tier 5: O5 & Above, Auxiliarists, Retirees & Con
$90

Your ticket includes Dinner and Two Complimentary Drinks. You may also have a chance to win a door prize.


We will also provide Shuttle Service from 2 Base Housing Stops to and from the WWCC starting at 5:15pm, ending at 11pm.

Add a donation for Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!