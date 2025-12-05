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INPSIRE Special Needs Auction

All-Inclusive Beach Getaway (Mexico or Dominican Republic) item
All-Inclusive Beach Getaway (Mexico or Dominican Republic) item
All-Inclusive Beach Getaway (Mexico or Dominican Republic) item
All-Inclusive Beach Getaway (Mexico or Dominican Republic)
$2,000

Starting bid

The beach is calling you!!!


All-inclusive World of Hyatt Resorts getaway to your choice of Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riveria Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.


2 People, 4 Nights. Couples only.


5 Days, 4 Nights in a studio room at one of the Hyatt Dream Resorts. Includes all meals and beverages, gratuities and hotel tax.


See third photo for details, terms and conditions.

Italian Ferrari Dream item
Italian Ferrari Dream item
Italian Ferrari Dream item
Italian Ferrari Dream
$3,500

Starting bid

Live the Ferrari Dream in Italy!!!


Maranello Italy for 2 People including:

4 Days, 3 Nights in Historic Modena City Center

Breakfast Daily

Ferrari Portofino Test Drive

World of Ferrari Museum

...and more!


See third photo for details, terms and conditions.

Costa Rica Getaway item
Costa Rica Getaway item
Costa Rica Getaway item
Costa Rica Getaway
$5,800

Starting bid

Gorgeous Costa Rica getaway!


8 people, 6 nights in Playa Herradura or Playa Hermosa. Includes:


7 days, 6 nights accommodations for 4 couples of one large family at a Costa Rican villa

$250 Villa Utility Usage Allowance

All villa related taxes

Free concierge reservation service


See third photo for all details, terms and conditions


Tuscan Wine Package item
Tuscan Wine Package item
Tuscan Wine Package
$1,100

Starting bid

Sip & share the magic of Tuscany from your own home!


12 bottles of classic Tuscany Red Wine shipped to your home.


See second photo for all details, terms and conditions

Las Vegas Getaway item
Las Vegas Getaway item
Las Vegas Getaway item
Las Vegas Getaway
$2,000

Starting bid

A fun Las Vegas getaway!


2 people, 2 nights

Includes:

2 nights accomodations at either Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, The Venetian or The Palazzo

All room related taxes

$500 American Express gift card toward tickets for a show at The Sphere

Free concierge reservation service


See third photo for all details, terms and conditions

Mexico Beach Vacation item
Mexico Beach Vacation item
Mexico Beach Vacation item
Mexico Beach Vacation
$1,600

Starting bid

Sizzling Mexican Seaside Resorts


Getaway to Nuevo Vallarta or Riviera Maya, Mexico. 2 people, 7 nights


Includes:

8 days, 7 nights accommodations at either The Grand Mayan Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta or The Grand Maya Riviera Maya

All room related taxes


See third photo for all details, terms and conditions

Sedona Arizona Getaway item
Sedona Arizona Getaway item
Sedona Arizona Getaway item
Sedona Arizona Getaway
$2,100

Starting bid

Getaway to Arizona's Gorgeous Red Rock Country!


2 people, 3 nights


Includes:

4 days, 3 nights accommodations at your choice of Arabella Sedona or Los Abirigados Resort and Spa

All room related taxes

Your choice of one tour

Free concierge reservation service


See third photo for all details, terms and conditions


Porto, Portugal Vacation item
Porto, Portugal Vacation item
Porto, Portugal Vacation item
Porto, Portugal Vacation
$2,250

Starting bid

Getaway to Beautiful Portugal!


Porto, Portugal 2 people, 5 nights


Includes:

6 days, 5 nights accomodations at Bessahotel Biaxa or similar

All room related taxes

Port and Douro walking and tasting tour

Free concierge reservation service


See third phot for all details, terms and conditions

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