INPSIRE Special Needs Auction

The beach is calling you!!!





All-inclusive World of Hyatt Resorts getaway to your choice of Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riveria Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.





2 People, 4 Nights. Couples only.





5 Days, 4 Nights in a studio room at one of the Hyatt Dream Resorts. Includes all meals and beverages, gratuities and hotel tax.





See third photo for details, terms and conditions.