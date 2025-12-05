INPSIRE Special Needs Auction

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Starting bid
The beach is calling you!!!
All-inclusive World of Hyatt Resorts getaway to your choice of Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riveria Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
2 People, 4 Nights. Couples only.
5 Days, 4 Nights in a studio room at one of the Hyatt Dream Resorts. Includes all meals and beverages, gratuities and hotel tax.
See third photo for details, terms and conditions.
Starting bid
Live the Ferrari Dream in Italy!!!
Maranello Italy for 2 People including:
4 Days, 3 Nights in Historic Modena City Center
Breakfast Daily
Ferrari Portofino Test Drive
World of Ferrari Museum
...and more!
See third photo for details, terms and conditions.
Starting bid
Gorgeous Costa Rica getaway!
8 people, 6 nights in Playa Herradura or Playa Hermosa. Includes:
7 days, 6 nights accommodations for 4 couples of one large family at a Costa Rican villa
$250 Villa Utility Usage Allowance
All villa related taxes
Free concierge reservation service
See third photo for all details, terms and conditions
Starting bid
Sip & share the magic of Tuscany from your own home!
12 bottles of classic Tuscany Red Wine shipped to your home.
See second photo for all details, terms and conditions
Starting bid
A fun Las Vegas getaway!
2 people, 2 nights
Includes:
2 nights accomodations at either Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, The Venetian or The Palazzo
All room related taxes
$500 American Express gift card toward tickets for a show at The Sphere
Free concierge reservation service
See third photo for all details, terms and conditions
Starting bid
Sizzling Mexican Seaside Resorts
Getaway to Nuevo Vallarta or Riviera Maya, Mexico. 2 people, 7 nights
Includes:
8 days, 7 nights accommodations at either The Grand Mayan Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta or The Grand Maya Riviera Maya
All room related taxes
See third photo for all details, terms and conditions
Starting bid
Getaway to Arizona's Gorgeous Red Rock Country!
2 people, 3 nights
Includes:
4 days, 3 nights accommodations at your choice of Arabella Sedona or Los Abirigados Resort and Spa
All room related taxes
Your choice of one tour
Free concierge reservation service
See third photo for all details, terms and conditions
Starting bid
Getaway to Beautiful Portugal!
Porto, Portugal 2 people, 5 nights
Includes:
6 days, 5 nights accomodations at Bessahotel Biaxa or similar
All room related taxes
Port and Douro walking and tasting tour
Free concierge reservation service
See third phot for all details, terms and conditions
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