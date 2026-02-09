WMASC

Hosted by

WMASC

About this event

Activities Valentine's Day Party

2339 26th Ave

Missoula, MT 59804, USA

Door Donation
$5

Minimum $5 suggested donation

7th Tradition ($1)
$1

Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."

7th Tradition ($5)
$5

Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."

7th Tradition ($10)
$10

Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."

7th Tradition ($20)
$20

Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."

Raffle Tickets ($1)
$1

Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)

Raffle Tickets ($5)
$5

Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)

Raffle Tickets ($10)
$10

Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)

Raffle Tickets ($20)
$20

Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!