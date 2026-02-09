Activities Valentine's Day Party

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Minimum $5 suggested donation
Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."
Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."
Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."
Our 7th Tradition states "Every NA group ought to be fully self-supporting, declining outside contributions."
Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)
Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)
Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)
Chance to win a super awesome mystery recovery-related prize!:)
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